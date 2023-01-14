Hope, regret, uncertainty: Women in the US speak up on egg freezing 10 years on

A single egg-freezing cycle, including ultrasound monitoring and doctor supervision, can cost US$4,500 to US$8,000, though prices can vary and often don’t include the cost of the hormones and medications, said Dr Mindy Christianson, medical director of the Johns Hopkins Fertility Center. Egg storage can cost more than US$500 a year, she added.

Despite more women freezing their eggs in the last decade, fertility experts and endocrinologists don’t have clear success rates of live births from frozen eggs; they have only probabilities.

And a majority of those women don’t go back to use their frozen eggs; a small study from 2017 found that only 6 per cent of those who froze their eggs between 1999 and 2014 used them to get pregnant.

A study published in the summer of 2022 analysed 15 years of data from 543 patients who froze their eggs at the NYU Langone Fertility Center – and found that the overall chance of a live birth from frozen eggs was 39 per cent.

The younger a woman was, the greater a chance she had, in general, of a live birth. Even the ASRM concedes that egg freezing is neither a guarantee of fertility nor a one-size-fits-all solution.

The process is an intense and arduous journey for many women, riddled with uncertainty, according to stories shared with The New York Times.

Among the hundreds of patients who described their experiences, many expressed joy and hope; others spoke of the crushing disappointment that can come with trying to do everything in their power to plan for parenthood, only to find it – as one woman put it – “illusionary”. These are some of their stories.

STORIES OF SUCCESS: "I FEEL REALLY PROUD OF MYSELF FOR BEING PATIENT"

Today, the vast majority of women who freeze their eggs do it to preserve fertility: In 2020, only 6 per cent of the almost 13,000 women who froze their eggs did so because they had to get chemotherapy or other potentially debilitating treatments.

Jenny Edwards was one of the first women in the country to preserve her eggs for non-medical reasons. She first heard about the procedure in 2009 when she was 34 years old.

At the time, she owned three restaurants in Colorado and barely had time to go on a date, let alone nurture a serious relationship, get married and have children. “I had zero money, we were in the middle of a recession and I was working 24 hours a day,” she said.

A friend, who was 40 at the time and going through a third, tough round of IVF, told Edwards she wished she had the option of egg freezing when she was younger. Edwards was persuaded.