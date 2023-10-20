Elvin Ng's oral health tips and more at Let's Talk About Health fair this weekend
Also meet My One & Only's Brandon Wong and radio deejays at Jurong Point on Oct 21 and 22, 10am to 9pm.
A great smile starts with good dental health. But if you’ve been diligently brushing twice a day and still not seeing a smile worthy of a toothpaste commercial, you might be missing some pointers. That’s one of the areas that Mediacorp's upcoming Let’s Talk About Health event on Oct 21 and 22 at Jurong Point will be covering.
Speaking of toothpaste commercial, you couldn’t get a better guest participant than Mediacorp artiste Elvin Ng in a discussion on oral health, along with his My One & Only co-star Brandon Wong as well as dental health experts.
The free one-stop event will run from 10am to 9pm on both days and will also feature workout sessions and stage activities hosted by CLASS 95, LOVE 972 and YES 933 deejays.
Other than dental health, other health and wellness topics tackled by various experts include eyecare tips, early care for bones and joints, paracetamol use, coping with sensitive skin and TCM advice for post-cold care. And pick up some juicing and cooking tips from chef Anna Phua while you’re there.
Discount-loving shoppers can expect up to 30 per cent off on products sold exclusively at the fair. You can also redeem goodie bags worth S$50 each with a minimum spend of S$30. For more information, visit mediacorp.sg/letstalkabouthealth.