Elvin Ng's oral health tips and more at Let's Talk About Health fair this weekend

A great smile starts with good dental health. But if you’ve been diligently brushing twice a day and still not seeing a smile worthy of a toothpaste commercial, you might be missing some pointers. That’s one of the areas that Mediacorp's upcoming Let’s Talk About Health event on Oct 21 and 22 at Jurong Point will be covering.

Speaking of toothpaste commercial, you couldn’t get a better guest participant than Mediacorp artiste Elvin Ng in a discussion on oral health, along with his My One & Only co-star Brandon Wong as well as dental health experts.