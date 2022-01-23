Embrace your fears: Anxiety can have benefits if you learn how to harness it

In her book, Dr Suzuki explains that managing stress may be more useful than banishing it. According to the Yerkes-Dodson Law, a theory that originated in the early 20th century from experiments on mice, increasing amounts of cognitive arousal, or stress, can improve performance – but only up to a certain point. The theory, represented by a curve shaped like a mountain, shows that after the curve peaks, greater levels of stress cause performance to suffer.

When anxiety is turned up too high, Dr Suzuki added, it tends to become less useful. The first step in taming anxiety that holds you back is to recognise when you’re feeling overly anxious and try to dial it down.

“My No. 1 tip is to activate the parasympathetic nervous system – the neurons that can slow heart rate and help people feel more calm – by deep breathing,” she said. “It’s a very powerful tool to have in your back pocket.”

Deep breathing can take place anytime or anywhere, she said, whether standing in a line, sitting in class, or, in my case, driving.

In addition, physical activity – even something as simple as walking outside – can increase the level of serotonin and dopamine in your brain, which may also help lower anxiety to a more manageable level, she said.

A certain degree of anxiety can help people anticipate obstacles, remain cautious and stay organised, said Ellen Hendriksen, a clinical psychologist in Boston and the author of How to Be Yourself: Quiet Your Inner Critic and Rise Above Social Anxiety.

But if anxiety is making you “uncomfortable more often than not” or interfering with day-to-day functioning and preventing you from living the life you want to live, Dr Hendriksen added, that signals the need for additional support, ideally from a mental health professional.

ANXIETY CAN HELP YOU RECOGNIZE WHAT ISN’T WORKING

Seth Gillihan, a psychologist in Philadelphia and author of The CBT Deck for Anxiety, Rumination and Worry, said he often used to feel anxious before starting his work day. At the time, he focused on managing his anxiety rather than examining what was causing it. Finally, he realised that the anxiety itself wasn’t the problem.

“I was working for a long time in a way that wasn’t sustainable,” said Dr Gillihan, whose ongoing health problems have sometimes made it difficult to maintain a full schedule.

So he cut back his clinic hours, and spent additional time writing and podcasting, two of his passions.

Now, he said, he is grateful that he listened to what his body was trying to tell him rather than trying to suppress those feelings.

“A lot of the distress that we feel with anxiety comes from the resistance to it,” he said. “We are doubling our suffering by being anxious and also feeling like, ‘I need to stop feeling anxious’ – so we’re fighting on two fronts.”

“I think of it like an alarm – like a smoke detector – a good alarm isn’t silenced all the time,” Dr Gillihan added.