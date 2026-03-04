Every Body Knows Fair 2026 to take place at Takashimaya Square from Mar 6 to 8

The Every Body Knows Fair 2026 returns this weekend at Takashimaya Square, bringing visitors an invigorating line-up of live fitness sessions, expert-led health and nutrition talks, games and music performances, alongside meet-and-greet opportunities with artistes and radio DJs from Mediacorp.

Running from Friday (Mar 6) to Sunday from 10am to 9.30pm, the event is open to the public with free admission.

Visitors can attend sessions in both English and Chinese, led by doctors, surgeons, dentists, pharmacists and nutritionists, covering topics such as gut health, pain management, bone and joint care, oral health, mental wellness, cardiac health, dermatology and active ageing.

Radio personalities including Avery (987), Qijia (Yes 933), Yasminne Cheng (Class 95), Chen Ning (Yes 933), Lee Lian (Love 972), Jiabiao (Capital 958), Nity Baizura (Ria 897), Denise Tan (Gold 905), Jianwen (Love 972) and Anand K, will also take part in selected sessions across the weekend.

Beyond talks, attendees can also catch thrilling parkour tricks by Lion City Parkour, celebrity fitness segments, health-themed games with prizes to be won, along with live music performances brought to you by Sheng Li and Jason Yu.

There will also be deals across fitness, recovery, sleep, nutrition and self-care products, offered by more than 20 health and wellness brands. Shoppers who meet a minimum spend will walk away with a goody bag while stocks last, subject to terms and conditions.

Across the week, those attending can also look forward to appearances by Mediacorp artistes including Jeremy Chan, Paige Chua, Cheryl Zhou, Denise Camillia Tan, Richard Low and Zhu Hou Ren, as well as special cast appearances from King Of Culinary: The Comeback and I Went Viral On A Train, featuring Chantalle Ng, Cavin Soh and celebrity chef Eric Neo.

The Every Body Knows Fair 2026 is happening from Mar 6 to Mar 8 from 10am to 9.30pm at Takashimaya Square, Basement 2. More details on the website.