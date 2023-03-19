Is everyone judging you at the gym? ‘Gymtimidation’ is real

OVERCOME YOUR FEARS

Latoya Shauntay Snell, a food and fitness content creator in Brooklyn, has been going to the gym for a decade, visiting three times a week for power lifting and cardio training. Yet even now, Snell experiences some anxiety entering a gym, especially if she is traveling and using a new facility.

“I’m a Black woman of size, and when you ask people what they picture when they think of an athlete, I’m not it,” Snell, 37, said. “So it’s easy to find myself in a space of intimidation at a gym.”

But Snell has long since learned to manage those feelings, she said. One of her favorite strategies for overcoming anxiety about going to a new gym is to spend the first week there learning the lay of the land. “Do some upfront research into what type of equipment and exercise you would enjoy and would benefit you,” Snell said. “Also get to know the staff through a gym tour.”

Tours are standard at most gyms, and Snell likens them to “a big hug,” as they give her a chance to ask questions that she might have been too nervous to ask otherwise. “It gives you an invitation to be new,” she said.