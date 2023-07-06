Why some people perspire more than others and how to stop sweating so much

Summer is the season of swimming, sunbathing – and sweating. As the heat index climbs (or for those of us who deal with the heat every single day), our bodies work hard to keep us cool.

“When we become hot, a part of our brain called the hypothalamus signals to little nerves in the skin to tell the sweat gland to produce sweat,” said Dr Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist in New York City. The liquid then cools us when it evaporates.

But while sweating is helpful for cooling us down, few people enjoy having smelly underarms, stinky feet and clothes stuck to their back and groin. And some people sweat excessively no matter the time of year, and in the absence of typical triggers like heat and physical activity.

Here’s why some of us get extra swampy, and a few methods to cut down on chronic sweating.