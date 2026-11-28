Even if you’ve been diligent about exercising consistently, sometimes you can’t avoid a break for travel, a busy work period or an illness. If you miss a few workouts and days away become weeks, it can feel as if you’re going to lose all of your progress.

Fortunately, “exercise endurance doesn’t disappear overnight,” said Dr Dae Hyoun Jeong, a primary care sports physician at the University of California, San Francisco. Rest days are also an important part of many training plans and help your muscles recover.

If you’ve been away for a week or so, you won’t be returning to zero and can most likely bounce back, said Gemma Ward, a lead coach with New York Road Runners. We talked to experts about what happens to your body during a break from exercise and how to ease back in afterward.

HOW YOUR FITNESS LEVEL CHANGES DURING A BREAK

Different elements of fitness fade at different rates. Within a week of stopping aerobic exercise, your blood plasma volume decreases, said Mark Murphy, a physical therapist at the Mass General Brigham Center for Sports Performance and Research. Your heart will pump less blood with each beat, and when you first start exercising again, your heart rate will be higher and you may feel more tired maintaining the same level of intensity as before, Dr Jeong said.

After 10 to 14 days without aerobic exercise, your VO2 max – the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during exercise, and an indicator of your aerobic fitness – starts to fall. How much your VO2 max changes varies from person to person, said Dr Jason Tso, clinical director of sports cardiology at Stanford Medicine.

People who exercise regularly have greater drops in VO2 max after a two-week break than people with less training, probably because they have more to lose, Dr Tso said. Genetics may also play a role in how easily your VO2 max improves with exercise and how much it declines during a break.

When you exercise consistently, your heart gets bigger to pump more blood around your body. After about a month of inactivity, you start to lose some of those structural changes to your heart, which can affect your endurance.

Sports-specific skills that rely on speed, power and coordination, like shooting a basketball, will decline slightly more slowly than your cardiovascular fitness, Murphy said.

After about a month, some evidence suggests, you start to lose muscle mass and strength. If you’re still going about your normal daily activities, the process will happen more slowly than if you’re completely immobile during an illness, the experts said. Older adults also lose muscle more quickly than younger people and may have a harder time building it back, Dr Tso said.

MAINTAINING SOME FITNESS DURING A BREAK

If you’re too busy to stick to your usual routine but aren’t sick or injured, you may be able to stave off losses by squeezing in a few workouts, even if they’re shorter or less frequent than normal. “A little bit goes a long way,” Dr Tso said.

You need less exercise to maintain fitness than to build it in the first place, Murphy said. If you have time, he recommended trying to fit in about half of your typical strength or cardio sessions, at around 60 per cent to 80 per cent of your usual intensity.

If you’re on vacation, consider other ways to stay active, said Dr Caitlyn Mooney, a sports medicine physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. You might go on a hike, prioritise walking or rent bikes to ride along the beach.

“The big thing on vacation is to be on vacation,” Murphy said.

RETURNING TO EXERCISE

If you’ve stopped exercising for only about a week, you can probably pick up where you left off, the experts said. But if you took a longer break for an injury, surgery or serious illness, it’s important to consult your doctor. You should return to your usual routine gradually in those cases, Ward said, and be patient with yourself as you readjust.

“You can’t really cram fitness,” she said.

After a short break, you should take roughly an equivalent amount of time to ramp back up to your normal volume and intensity, Murphy said, though that can vary based on your fitness level and length of time away.

If you took two weeks off, he said, you might try 50 per cent to 70 per cent of your previous volume the first week back and 70 per cent to 90 per cent the next, for both strength and cardio. Dr Jeong recommended increasing the amount of time you exercise first, and then the intensity. But overall, the experts said to listen to your body and to expect your usual workout to feel harder.

“Don’t compare yourself to where you were,” Ward said. “Don’t compare yourself to where you want to be. Just meet yourself where you are at right now.”

By Allessandra DiCorato © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.