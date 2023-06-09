How to trick your brain into working out if you feel too lazy to exercise

Apps like Zombies, Run! – a cross between a fitness tracker and an episode of The Last Of Us – take this to a new level. Like most running apps, it allows you to track your route and pace. The twist is how it pipes “missions” through your headphones as you run, directing you to sprint to avoid a zombie or to pick up supplies to build a virtual shelter.

The app Rouvy connects to a smart trainer, which converts your regular bike into a stationary one, for a virtual ride through different city streets around the world. It can even tweak your bike’s resistance as you encounter dips and hills. Pam Moore, a cycling instructor in Boulder, Colorado, said she once biked through Beverly Hills with a friend in Portland, Oregon, without leaving home.

“Although she was ahead of me, we could still ride together,” Moore said.

2. TAILOR IT TO FIT

Our brain also loves things that seem tailored for us. In a recent study, athletes who believed they had received a customised workout plan outperformed those who thought they were following a generic one.

Personal trainers are a natural way to make use of this perception. Or you can use an app like Stronger By The Day, in which trainers take your fitness stats (the heaviest load you can lift, for example) and produce a strength-training programme adapted for you.

“I’m obsessed with it,” Moore said. “By simply showing up and doing what it said, I’ve gotten so much stronger.”

According to Panteleimon Ekkekakis, an exercise psychologist at Michigan State University, we tend to remember experiences by how we feel at the end of them. That’s why he suggests “flipping the order of exercise – doing the hardest part early on after a good warm-up and gradually reducing the intensity – so you leave the session with the best possible memory.” This reverse-slope approach not only increases enjoyment just after a workout, but also improves how we perceive exercise up to a week later.