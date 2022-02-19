How to motivate yourself to exercise when the last thing you want to do is exercise

I spent years as a competitive runner, cyclist and skier. And while I continue to do these activities, I usually get the recommended 22 minutes per day of moderate-intensity exercise automatically, without ever thinking about exercise. Instead, I do my morning walk to clear my head, feel present in my surroundings and connect with my husband and my dogs.

“If you ask, most people will say they want to exercise for their health, and that’s a great goal,” said Katie Heinrich, an exercise scientist at Kansas State University.

“But what gets people actually moving is doing something they enjoy.” There’s no perfect activity for everyone.

“How do you like to move?” Dr Heinrich said. “Maybe it’s dancing, or it could be a walk in the park. For some people, it might be CrossFit or Peloton.”

Casey Johnston stumbled upon weight lifting through a Reddit thread by a woman starting a strength-training program.

That post inspired Johnston, a health and science writer who now publishes the newsletter She’s a Beast, to try a similar program. She discovered that she loved it much more than running.

Whereas running gave her too much time to ruminate over anxious thoughts, “You can’t think of anything else when you have 200 pounds on your back,” she said.

BUNDLE YOUR INCENTIVES

Last month, researchers published a megastudy testing the effectiveness of 54 different approaches to motivating people to exercise more.

The experiment, which enlisted more than 60,000 members of the 24 Hour Fitness chain as test subjects, found that offering a free audiobook was one of the most effective ways to get people to the gym.