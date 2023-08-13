For a better workout, don't be afraid of looking silly and start thinking like a kid

Growing up, Kyle Luigs was a shy kid who loved sports. He finished his sophomore year pitching for the University of North Georgia in 2018 and needed somewhere to play during the summer, so he decided to try out for a team called the Savannah Bananas.

The Bananas are a professional dancing baseball team that has become a TikTok darling. The team is known for its silly antics: A player doing full splits in the batters box then somersaulting to first base, flaming bats, midgame choreographed dances in the outfield and batters on stilts.

But Luigs didn’t dance – not at weddings, not at parties and certainly not in front of a packed baseball stadium. It took a while for him to get the hang of wearing a yellow cowboy hat and frolicking on the pitcher’s mound, but after two summers, he realised he was playing better with the Bananas; the average number of runs scored on him was less than half that with his college team. Letting loose and getting silly on the diamond relaxed him, he said, and he stopped focusing as much on his pitching.

Luigs remembered his university coach saying: “‘Why can’t you pitch the way that you pitch there?’”

When adults exercise – whether they’re jogging, doing push-ups or playing football – they tend to have the same resolute look on their faces. Yet many experts say adopting a playful attitude toward working out benefits mental health, mixes up the workout and encourages people to keep moving.