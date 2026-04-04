4 things ophthalmologists wish you knew about your eyes

To make sure I’m doing everything I can to take care of my eyes, I decided to talk to ophthalmologists. Here is what they want you to know about your eyes.

YOUR EYES CAN GET SUNBURNED

When you expose your eyes to prolonged or intense UV light, you can develop photokeratitis, which is basically sunburn. It can cause redness, pain and sensitivity, said Dr Vincent K Young, chief of ophthalmology at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

So, when you are in sunny locations, such as at the beach or on the slopes, wear sunglasses or ski goggles that offer UVA and UVB protection, said Dr Zubair Ansari, an ophthalmologist at the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

CONTACTS SHOULDN’T BE WORN WHILE SLEEPING

During sleep, your body slows tear production and delivers less oxygen to your cornea, and soft contact lenses can also dehydrate and tighten slightly, Dr Ansari said. As a result, the contact lens can stick to the cornea. Once the lens is pulled off, it can “rip the superficial layers of the cornea”, leaving it open to infection, he said.

So take out your contacts at the end of the night, no matter how late it is.

STARING AT A SCREEN CAN DRY YOUR EYES

We normally blink, which moistens the eye, about 15 times a minute. But when we stare at screens, our blink rate can be cut in half.

If you experience dry eyes when staring at your devices, use the 20-20-20 rule, said Dr Melissa Daluvoy, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Duke University: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet (about 6m) away or farther for 20 seconds, to encourage blinking and reduce eye strain.

EYE EXAMS CAN REVEAL A RANGE OF DISEASES

While the primary purpose of a comprehensive eye exam is to screen for eye diseases, they can also detect a number of other conditions, Dr Daluvoy said, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that adults with no signs or risk factors for eye disease get an exam at 40 to establish a reference point. Then, you should get a checkup every one to four years, depending on your age.

By Jancee Dunn © 2026 The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.