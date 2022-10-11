Think your blurry eyesight is from fatigue caused by too much screen time? It could be a sign of eye disease

Here’s a question: When was the last time you had your eyes checked? And we don’t mean reading the letters on the eye chart for new prescription glasses.

Chances are, you probably don’t see the need to go for regular eye health screenings, according to a recent Johnson & Johnson Vision survey on 1,000 adults in April this year. It revealed that 58 per cent of Singaporeans seek out eye care professionals’ help only when moderate to severe vision impairment affects their daily lives.

The symptoms can include blurred vision, double vision, halos around lights at night, difficulty seeing or driving at night, seeing things in a yellow or brown cast, or colours appearing less vibrant.

Furthermore, more than one in 10 Singaporeans have their eyes assessed every three to four years when you should be doing so once every two years (the recommended frequency can vary based on age and pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes).