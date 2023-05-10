Turning your head too fast or straining on the toilet could lead to fainting. Here’s why

Real life can seem more bizarre than reel life. Take everyday activities such as straining to make a bowel movement in the bathroom or even turning your head too abruptly. Believe it or not, those very actions could cause you to faint.

For Mavis Lee (not her real name), 26, it was the latter action that nearly got her unconscious back in primary school. “I remember it was during the flag-raising ceremony. I heard someone call my name just as we were reciting the national pledge. I whipped my head around, even though we were all supposed to stand at attention. That was when it happened”.

The product executive likened the sensation to “something snapping in my neck” and “my vision started to blur out".

“Just imagine the lightheadedness and fuzzy vision you get from standing up too quickly but fast-forward,” she said.

Her frantic classmates caught her just as she started swaying and she was brought inside to recover. “I wasn’t completely out but I was very giddy and lightheaded. And I remember my neck was so sore, I couldn’t turn my head properly for a week or so. It felt like a bad neck cramp you get from sleeping poorly the night before,” she said.