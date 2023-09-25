Fascia and fitness: The tissue that connects our muscles may be a key to better health

In recent years, the concept of caring for one’s fascia – the tough, flexible tissue that surrounds and connects muscles, bones and organs like cling wrap – has permeated fitness and wellness culture. Pilates instructors and massage therapists offer to make fascia more supple, and products like foam rollers, massage guns and “fascia blasters” claim to help you improve your fascia health at home.

“Fascia as a buzzword has really exponentially taken off,” said Christopher DaPrato, a physical therapist at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies the connection between fascia and athletic performance.

Until the early 2000s, doctors believed fascia was just packaging for more important body parts. Since then, researchers have discovered that the connective tissue plays a vital role in how we function and is key to flexibility and range of motion.

Emerging research suggests that caring for your fascia may help treat chronic pain and improve exercise performance and overall well-being.

“We’re still at the very, very beginning” of understanding fascia, said Helene Langevin, the director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health at the National Institutes of Health. “This is a part of the body which we have neglected for so long.”