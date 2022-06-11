Is 'fashionably late' out of fashion? Has punctuality become mainstream during the pandemic?

The start time for the party to celebrate Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers, was 6.30pm, and that’s when the media crowd began streaming into the bistro in midtown Manhattan known for its power lunches. By 6.35pm, the place was packed.

I was standing on the other side of the street, watching the moment unfold in something like disbelief. Years of going to this kind of thing, either as a reporter or a guest, had trained me to show up at least 15 minutes after the time on the invitation. In I went at 6.40pm.

The early turnout wasn’t lost on Brown. “We all crave company these days,” she told me. “Today, we want to arrive to the party as early as possible, before another outbreak of COVID-19 shuts it down.”

In 2022, it’s no longer fashionable to be fashionably late, a change that seems to have arisen from a pandemic now in its third year.

During the first phase, when video-conferencing became the norm for many office workers nationwide, people who had previously struggled with being on time found themselves no longer held up by commutes or workplace gossip sessions.