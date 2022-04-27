Why are some people terrified of going to the dentist? Here's how to overcome your anxiety and fear of pain

For some, the shrill sound of the dental drill grinding against tooth is enough to make them jump out of their skin. For others, it could be the sight of sharp objects a dentist is waving in front of their faces. In Michael Tan’s case, the fear of needles has kept him away from the chair since primary school.

“I couldn’t avoid the check-ups during primary school because they were mandatory. To date, I think I’ve only been to the dentist as an adult not more than five times,” said the 40-year-old senior manager.

Tan attributed his dental anxiety to his father, who also shares the same fear for needles. “The thought of needles makes me extremely uncomfortable, to the point of raising my heartbeat. So you can imagine how stressful it was for me when I was taking the COVID-19 shots.”

Tan shared that he only goes to the dentist “when I am pushed to the limit”. “Like if I’m made to choose between jumping off a cliff and seeing the dentist,” he laughed. Or in the case of his last dental appointment the year before, an intolerable toothache caused by a wisdom tooth.