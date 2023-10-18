The average human body temperature is not 37 degrees – so what counts as a fever?

Over the past few decades, evidence has been mounting that the average human body temperature is not really 37 degrees Celsius. Instead, most people’s baseline is a little bit cooler.

The standard of 37 (or 98.6 degrees Farenheit ) was established over 150 years ago by the German physician Dr Carl Wunderlich, who reportedly took over a million measurements from 25,000 people. Temperatures ranged from 35.6 to 37.5, and the average was 37. Dr Wunderlich also established 38 degrees as “probably febrile”.

However, a study published in September that evaluated the temperatures of more than 126,000 people between 2008 and 2017 found that the average is closer to 36.6 degrees. Other modern-day studies have reported similar numbers.

Experts who study body temperature have differing opinions about why we appear to have become cooler over time, and whether that matters when it comes to evaluating fevers and diagnosing infections.