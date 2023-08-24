You probably aren’t getting enough fibre in your food – here’s why that can be a problem and how to fix it

Decades of research have shown that fibre-rich diets offer a range of health benefits, including healthier guts, longer lives and reduced risks of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and some types of cancer.

Yet time and again, national surveys in the United States have found that few people are consuming enough fibre. Between 2015 and 2018, one study showed, just 4 per cent of men and 12 per cent of women met fibre recommendations – at least 21g to 38g per day, depending on a person’s age and sex.

That’s far less fibre than what our ancestors likely consumed, said Dr Stephen O’Keefe, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. Contemporary hunter gatherers in Tanzania, for example, were estimated to have consumed as much as 100g per day.

Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre, he said. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits.

We asked experts to explain what fibre is, why it’s so beneficial and how we can add more to our diets.