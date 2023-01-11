Is it still possible to get fit and run a marathon after you turn 50? Here’s how Mr Miyagi did it

If you’re inspired by Lee’s story and want to give it a go, where do you start and how should you go about it?

CNA Lifestyle asked two experts: Dr Joshua Li, Associate Consultant at Changi General Hospital's Department of Sport & Exercise Medicine, and Ray Loh Ban Chuan, Senior Physiologist, Orthopaedic Surgery, Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

I’m in my 50s and I haven’t exercised for a long time – how do I kickstart my routine?

“The general rule of thumb is to ‘start low and go slow’," said Dr Li, who pointed out that you need to consider your baseline fitness and underlying pre-existing, or undetected, medical conditions.

Loh added: “For those with chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and history of heart diseases, consult your doctor before you start marathon training if you have not been exercising regularly (three to four times a week) at a jogging or running intensity for the past six months.”

How useful are wearable tech like fitness trackers or smartwatches, and how much should I rely on them?

There are pros and cons but remember – they’re not medical devices.

"For those with specific training plans, wearables allow one to know how their training session is going according to their training goals,” said Dr Li, who added there are other advantages such as being linked to athlete-targeted social apps to add a dimension of motivation and community, and “gamifying” certain aspects “which can break the monotony of marathon training."

But you need to be discerning regarding the metrics these wearables provide. “Even with correct data interpretation, there is also an element of inaccuracy when it comes to the wearable sensors’ ability to precisely detect real-time parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, running pace," he said.

Loh added that for optimal training outcomes, training at the right zone consistently and persistently is important when training for a marathon.

"Wearable devices can provide useful information such as average heart rate at certain pace and distance ran, stride length, cadence, which are important in fine tuning training programmes to prevent injuries and overtraining," he said. "However, there are also other factors such as weather, work, diet, hydration, rest and recovery, and stress levels, that may affect the performance of a training session."

Hence, an overreliance on devices without awareness on one’s body conditions may be counter-productive.

Speaking of wearables, what is VO2 max on my fitness tracker and how does it work?

The VO2 max is an indicator of how fit a person is when exercising at an “all-out” condition, said Loh, with measurements taken from our oxygen intake and carbon dioxide expelled during maximal exertion. Using it as a pre and post training indicator can be useful to show our gains and how effective our training regimen is.

"But for more accurate readings, exercise testing should be conducted at a controlled environment. Wearable devices compute and predict VO2 max based on heart rate, distance ran and speed which may be over- or underestimating,” he pointed out.

I’m ready to train for a marathon – what should I keep I mind?

Dr Li emphasised that a properly structured, systematic, and step-wise training programme is vital to prepare for the high physical demand of a marathon.

"While training or on event day, it is crucial for participants to know their physical limits and pay attention to any symptoms, particularly middle-aged and older individuals who have been previously sedentary," he said.

"Chest pain, breathlessness, giddiness, palpitations, and fainting are possible heart-related symptoms and should not be ignored – stop training and promptly discuss the symptoms with a doctor for further advice."

At my age, I’m concerned about getting injuries – how do I avoid that?

It’s important to learn the difference between “good pain” and “bad pain”, said Dr Li. The former is the expected discomfort from leaving one’s comfort zone, while the latter indicates impending injury.

"Overuse injuries, particularly of the lower limb, are common during the marathon training process, especially in the presence of training errors or improper equipment like running shoes,” he said.

“Repetitive overloading during marathon training can result in injuries to bone, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments of the hip, knee, foot and ankle. Participants should pay attention to abnormal aches and pains in the lower limbs and seek medical attention if they persist even after a short period of rest."