Travelling soon? Everything you need to know about flu vaccinations – including the new nasal spray

It is the end of the year and you know what that means: Travel season. Unfortunately, it also spells influenza season, especially when you’re heading to the northern hemisphere for a snow-filled holiday.

The United Kingdom, for one, appears to be in the throes of a particularly early flu season this year. Worryingly, "there are indicators that this could be worse than some of the flu seasons we've seen in the last 10 years,” said Professor Christophe Fraser from the Pandemic Sciences Institute at the University of Oxford on BBC.

In Japan, which is many Singaporeans’ top holiday destination, influenza outbreaks have already begun in late September (the flu season in Japan usually starts in November), reported The Japan Times. A possible reason? Infections through respiratory droplets could have increased as more people gathered in air-conditioned places during the lingering summer heat, explained Professor Atsuo Hamada from Tokyo Medical University.

So yes, getting your yearly dose of flu vaccine is important if you don’t want to bring home an unwelcomed souvenir. But if you have been putting off that jab because of your needle phobia, good news: A new flu vaccine that is administered as a nasal spray, instead of a needle, is now available in Singapore.