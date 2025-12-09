Travelling soon? Everything you need to know about flu vaccinations – including the new nasal spray
If you’re planning to travel or just due for a flu shot, here are some of your burning questions answered. Plus: find out more about the newly approved intranasal flu vaccine and who's suitable to get it.
It is the end of the year and you know what that means: Travel season. Unfortunately, it also spells influenza season, especially when you’re heading to the northern hemisphere for a snow-filled holiday.
The United Kingdom, for one, appears to be in the throes of a particularly early flu season this year. Worryingly, "there are indicators that this could be worse than some of the flu seasons we've seen in the last 10 years,” said Professor Christophe Fraser from the Pandemic Sciences Institute at the University of Oxford on BBC.
In Japan, which is many Singaporeans’ top holiday destination, influenza outbreaks have already begun in late September (the flu season in Japan usually starts in November), reported The Japan Times. A possible reason? Infections through respiratory droplets could have increased as more people gathered in air-conditioned places during the lingering summer heat, explained Professor Atsuo Hamada from Tokyo Medical University.
So yes, getting your yearly dose of flu vaccine is important if you don’t want to bring home an unwelcomed souvenir. But if you have been putting off that jab because of your needle phobia, good news: A new flu vaccine that is administered as a nasal spray, instead of a needle, is now available in Singapore.
WHAT’S THE NEW INTRANASAL FLU VACCINE ABOUT?
It is known as FluMist Trivalent, and it targets three virus subtypes A (H1N1, H3N2) and B/Victoria. According to the US Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), all flu vaccines will be trivalent for the 2024 to 2025 season. FluMist Trivalent was already available in Britain in 2011 and the US in 2024.
In Singapore, FluMist Trivalent is approved by Health Sciences Authority for use in individuals aged two to 49 years, and is only currently administered by doctors. In patients 50 years and older, the nasal vaccine may not be as effective as other recommended vaccines, while children under two may have an increased risk of wheezing, according to medicine website, drugs.com.
Always let your doctor know of any medication you’re currently on or have taken. Those with egg allergies should also notify their doctors before getting the spray, advised the CDC.
CAN YOU GET THE NASAL FLU VACCINE WITH OTHER VACCINES SUCH AS COVID-19?
Yes, the nasal spray flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines – live or non-live, according to the CDC.
But if the nasal spray is not given at the same time as another live vaccine, the CDC advised a spacing of at least four weeks apart. There is no recommended spacing period between the nasal spray flu vaccine and non-live vaccines.
DO YOU STILL HAVE TO GET VACCINATED IF YOU’RE NOT TRAVELLING?
Yes, because influenza circulates all year round, said Dr Leong Choon Kit, a general practitioner from Mission (Hougang) Medical Clinic. And it peaks twice a year in Singapore, typically from May to August and again from December to March, he added. “So, we often see a surge in patients seeking vaccination before these seasons, especially those travelling overseas or going to colder climates.”
And remember, it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, so plan accordingly.
ARE THE TWO FLU SEASONS WHY WE SOMETIMES HAVE TO GET VACCINATED TWICE A YEAR?
Not really. Getting the vaccine once a year is usually enough. “However, if there are significant changes in the influenza vaccine formulations between influenza seasons, a repeat vaccination may be recommended,” said Dr Wilnard Tan, an associate consultant with National Centre for Infectious Diseases. “These recommendations are made available to doctors in Singapore, who will in turn, advise patients accordingly.”
WHAT ARE THE ACCEPTABLE SIDE EFFECTS AFTER VACCINATION?
Regardless of method (injection or nasal spray), some side effects can be expected. The new nasal spray may cause runny or stuffy nose, sore throat in adults; and mild fever in young children, according to manufacturer AstraZeneca.
Injectable vaccines are usually accompanied with mild soreness at the injection site, fatigue, body aches, low-grade fever (below 38 degrees Celsius), runny nose, or sore throat, said Dr Leong. These signs should resolve in one to two days.
But you should seek medical advice if the fever is high (above 39 degrees Celsius) or lasts longer than 48 hours, said Dr Andrew Fang, the medical director of Doctor Anywhere. Similarly, return to the doctor if you have signs of a severe allergic reaction such as difficulty breathing and swelling – or if any of the mentioned symptoms are severe or persist beyond two days, he added.
WHY ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS NOT THE SAME IN EVERYONE – OR EVEN IN THE SAME PERSON?
“Some people may feel fine post-vaccination one year, and experience mild side effects the next,” said Dr Leong. “This depends on individual immune responses, timing, or even catching another respiratory virus like the common cold soon after vaccination.”
It is also “completely normal for a person's reaction to differ year-to-year”, said Dr Fang. “The inconsistency in individuals’ response is a natural variation in immune responses.”
But if you are still worried, Dr Leong recommended speaking with your doctor to understand what to expect after vaccination, and to seek medical attention promptly if you experience anything beyond the usual mild or moderate effects.
ARE YOU CONTAGIOUS IF YOU DEVELOP FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS AFTER VACCINATION?
No, said Dr Leong. “Flu vaccines use inactivated virus components (or weakened viruses used in the nasal vaccine) that will not cause infection. A flu vaccine works by introducing these inactivated components to your immune system, which then produces antibodies to protect against a future infection.” And because of that, “the flu vaccine will not – and cannot – cause an infection”, he said.
In the rare event when you do develop flu post-vaccination, said Dr Fang, it is likely that you were already exposed to the virus before the vaccine became fully effective.
HOW DO EXPERTS DECIDE WHICH FLU STRAINS TO TARGET?
The World Health Organization (WHO) assembles a panel of experts every six months, said Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, the group director of Communicable Diseases Programmes at Communicable Diseases Agency. Their purpose is to “review the influenza vaccine composition and provide recommendations” for both the upcoming northern and southern hemispheres’ influenza seasons.
“Vaccine manufacturers reference these WHO recommendations to determine the composition of the vaccine(s) that is specific to each season,” said Assoc Prof Lim. This is also why it is currently not possible to “create a flu vaccine that lasts a lifetime as circulating influenza viruses evolve continuously”, she added.
Meanwhile, “researchers are working on possible influenza vaccines that can provide broader coverage over a longer period of time”, said Assoc Prof Lim.
CAN YOU MINIMISE THE POST-VACCINATION SIDE EFFECTS?
For starters, make sure you’re well before getting vaccinated. “Before coming for your vaccination, ensure you are well hydrated and adequately rested,” advised Dr Fang. “After receiving the injection, it is helpful to move the injected arm frequently to help disperse the vaccine and reduce the feeling of soreness.”
It is okay to take an over-the-counter pain reliever like paracetamol if you develop aches or a mild fever, said Dr Fang. But do not take pain relief pre-emptively before the shot; doing so may cause liver and kidney damage, and mask symptoms that affect proper medical diagnosis.
“Finally, continue to stay hydrated and avoid intense exercise for the rest of the day," said Dr Fang.