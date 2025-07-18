Food poisoning vs stomach flu: What’s causing your nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea?

If you’re doubled over in the bathroom right now, your mind might be flashing back to the raw oysters or fried rice you had a few hours ago. Never again will you set foot in that restaurant, you resolve to yourself.

But hold your Google review just yet. As plausible as those foods might be responsible for your double-ended purging (you know, vomiting and diarrhoea-ing), the last meal you had may not be the culprit. That’s because there’s an incubation period before the symptoms of food poisoning show up. And even so, it might be a stomach flu, not food poisoning, that’s causing you so much grief.

Gastroenteritis, which includes both food poisoning and stomach flu, often leads to the inflammation of the stomach or intestine; and inflammation is what makes these organs feel swollen and sore – and causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

But pain is pain, no? Why should it matter whether it’s caused by food poisoning or a stomach flu? We find out: