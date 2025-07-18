Food poisoning vs stomach flu: What’s causing your nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea?
How different are their symptoms, risks and incubation times? And when can the signs potentially point to colorectal cancer?
If you’re doubled over in the bathroom right now, your mind might be flashing back to the raw oysters or fried rice you had a few hours ago. Never again will you set foot in that restaurant, you resolve to yourself.
But hold your Google review just yet. As plausible as those foods might be responsible for your double-ended purging (you know, vomiting and diarrhoea-ing), the last meal you had may not be the culprit. That’s because there’s an incubation period before the symptoms of food poisoning show up. And even so, it might be a stomach flu, not food poisoning, that’s causing you so much grief.
Gastroenteritis, which includes both food poisoning and stomach flu, often leads to the inflammation of the stomach or intestine; and inflammation is what makes these organs feel swollen and sore – and causes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea.
But pain is pain, no? Why should it matter whether it’s caused by food poisoning or a stomach flu? We find out:
WHAT ARE THE USUAL CAUSES OF FOOD POISONING AND STOMACH FLU?
Food poisoning is often linked to improper food handling or storage, said Dr Daniel Lee, a senior colorectal surgeon with Colorectal Clinic Associates. “The common sources include undercooked seafood, such as sushi or shellfish, and hawker fare like half-cooked eggs or grilled meats that may not be properly stored or cooked.”
Stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis, on the other hand, is caused by viruses such as norovirus, rotavirus or adenovirus, according to Dr Melvin Look, the director of PanAsia Surgery and a consultant surgeon in gastrointestinal, laparoscopic and obesity surgery.
"They can be found in the faeces and vomit of a person who is infected, and you can become infected if you come into close contact with contaminated objects and surfaces," said Dr Look. "You can also get it if you consume food and drinks prepared by a food handler who is infected."
As such, stomach flu can be easily transmitted from person to person, especially in schools, childcare centres and crowded spaces, said Dr Lee. “In past incidents investigated by the Ministry of Health, norovirus outbreaks in childcare centres were linked to poor handwashing and surface hygiene, with rapid spread among children and staff,” he highlighted.
HOW ARE THE SYMPTOMS DIFFERENT FOR FOOD POISONING AND STOMACH FLU?
Both conditions cause similar symptoms – nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and/or stomach cramps – according to Dr Benjamin Yip, a gastroenterologist and the medical director of Alpha Digestive & Liver Centre. But in stomach flu, you may also experience a low-grade fever, muscle aches and fatigue, he said.
As for which is more serious, Dr Lee, opined that food poisoning can be more dangerous, especially when caused by toxin-producing bacteria that can lead to severe complications.
“In Singapore, there have been past incidents where contaminated food from commercial establishments resulted in widespread illness and fatalities,” highlighted Dr Lee. “In contrast, stomach flu outbreaks in childcare centres and schools are common but are usually mild and self-limiting.”
Dr Yip agreed but added that the timeliness of treatment plays a role, too. “Some types of food poisoning can lead to more severe complications than stomach flu, especially in vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, young children or those with weakened immune systems.”
So, “it’s not always accurate to say one is more serious than the other. It really depends on the cause, the person’s health and how quickly treatment is received”, said Dr Yip.
BUT THE FOOD YOU ATE SMELLED AND TASTED PERFECTLY FINE
"The pathogenic (harmful) bacteria that cause foodborne illness are different from spoilage bacteria that cause food to go deteriorate and go bad," said Dr Look. "That is why food that is contaminated with bacteria that can cause food poisoning often does not smell bad. Neither does the contaminated food have an unpleasant taste or texture."
And it doesn't take much for such bacteria to wreak havoc. "Even a minute quantity of raw chicken juice can produce a campylobacter infection that can result in bloody diarrhoea," warned Dr Look.
Cooked food isn't entirely safe either. You should avoid eating cooked food that has been left in the open, especially overnight. "Bacteria that have contaminated cooked foods can multiply to dangerous levels in one or two hours at room temperature," said Dr Look.
KEEP, REHEAT AND EAT LEFTOVERS
Here's how to use your leftovers without worrying about getting a stomachache, said Dr Melvin Look, the director of PanAsia Surgery and a consultant surgeon in gastrointestinal, laparoscopic and obesity surgery:
How to store leftovers: Cool the food quickly within 90 minutes and store it in the fridge in individual lidded containers or sealed bags to prevent cross-contamination. Do not put hot foods directly into the refrigerator as this may warm up the compartment and allow food that is already in there to go bad.
How to reheat food: Maintain the temperature at 70 degrees Celsius or above for at least two minutes. A good guide is that it should be piping hot throughout.
How to keep cooked food: Consume with minimum delay. Otherwise, store the food chilled in the refrigerator or keep hot above 60 degrees Celsius in a thermos flask.
How soon to consume leftovers: Within the next two days. Any food that is meant to be kept longer should go straight to the freezer and not the fridge.
HOW SOON DO THE SYMPTOMS USUALLY APPEAR?
“Food poisoning is usually the result of consuming contaminated food or drinks, with symptoms appearing rapidly – sometimes within one to six hours,” said Dr Lee. But when it comes to bacterial food poisoning that involves salmonella or E. coli, the microbes may take longer to multiply and cause symptoms, said Dr Reuben Wong, a gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital’s gutCARE.
For instance, said Dr Wong, salmonella starts to show signs 12 to 72 hours after infection, while E. coli can take one to eight days to hit. For listeria, which is particularly fatal to unborn babies and newborns, the first signs of infection may only show 30 days or more after infection.
However, there are some bacteria, such as staphylococcus aureus, that can produce toxins that show symptoms within hours, said Dr Yip. “The food poisoning symptoms often appear quickly, sometimes within one to six hours.”
“In contrast,” said Dr Lee, “stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis is caused by viruses such as norovirus and spreads through contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces, with symptoms usually appearing one to three days after exposure.”
“In short,” he surmised, “food poisoning tends to have a sudden onset and may be more severe, while stomach flu often develops more gradually, and may include body aches and fever.”
CAN YOU DEVELOP BOTH FOOD POISONING AND A STOMACH FLU?
Yes, although it is quite uncommon, said the doctors. “For example, you could have eaten contaminated food at a party or shared meal, while also being exposed to a stomach flu virus in the same setting,” explained Dr Yip.
Dr Lee warned that “having both conditions at the same time may result in more severe symptoms, including prolonged vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and fatigue”. “It’s best to seek medical attention, especially for young children or older adults,” he advised.
WHEN SHOULD YOU SEE A DOCTOR?
“Most cases of food poisoning or stomach flu are mild and get better on their own within a few days,” said Dr Lee. “You can usually manage symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea at home by staying hydrated, resting and taking small sips of fluids or oral rehydration salts.”
A word of caution, said Dr Lee, is to not dismiss ongoing diarrhoea or stomach discomfort as just a lingering stomach bug. “If these symptoms persist beyond a few weeks, they could be early warning signs of underlying colorectal conditions, including colorectal cancer.”
He added: “We generally advise seeking medical advice for any persistent or recurrent changes in bowel habits. It's important to listen to your body; if something feels off, especially for those over 40 or with a family history of colorectal cancer, it’s always better to check early than to wait”.
However, go to the doctor immediately, said Dr Yip, if you experience:
- Signs of severe dehydration such as a dry mouth, reduced urine or dizziness
- High fever of above 38.5 degrees Celsius
- Blood in vomit or stool
- Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea lasting more than three days
- Severe abdominal pain
"One of the important advances we now have in managing food poisoning is the ability to quickly identify, within a few hours, the causative pathogen by a stool test called the Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel," said Dr Look.
"More than 20 common bacteria, viruses and parasites can be accurately detected using a molecular diagnostic technique called multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction. Knowing the exact bug causing the food poisoning allows us to plan the treatment better."
WHAT SEVERE CONSEQUENCES CAN FOOD POISONING AND STOMACH FLU LEAD TO?
Hospitalisation, antibiotics and further treatment may be needed for severe food poisoning, said Dr Look. "In the rare cases of very severe infection leading to septicaemia, this can result in liver and kidney damage and multi-organ failure."
Another rare feature of food-borne illness is the development of a variety of delayed complications many months or even years later. "These problems include unusual presentations such as arthritis and muscle paralysis," said Dr Look.