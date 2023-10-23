Fruits for glowing skin, white bread equals acne? Here’s how your diet affects your skin health

WHAT THE RESEARCH SUGGESTS

Certain nutrient deficiencies can cause obvious skin problems, said Dr Mary Wu Chang, an associate professor of dermatology and paediatrics at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

A deficiency in Vitamin C, for example, can cause scurvy, which leads to symptoms including easy bruising, poor wound healing and rough, thickened skin. And protein deficiencies can cause flaky, discoloured skin.

But these conditions, Dr Chang added, are rare in the United States.

It’s difficult to study the more subtle ways that your diet can affect your skin, but some research offers clues, said Dr Rajani Katta, a dermatologist and a clinical professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

In one study from the Netherlands published in 2019, for instance, researchers analysed the dietary records and photographs of about 2,800 older adults, most in their 60s and 70s. They found that women who ate more fruits, vegetables, fish and fibre-rich foods tended to have fewer wrinkles than those who ate more meat and snack foods.

Another study published in 2019 found that women in France who followed the Mediterranean diet had significantly lower risks of developing skin cancer than those who did not. The authors hypothesised that the diet’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects could have played a role.

Some small trials have also found that individual foods may directly affect the skin, Dr Katta said.

For instance, two studies found that consuming about three tablespoons per day of tomato paste, which is high in an antioxidant called lycopene, protected the skin from sun damage; and there’s some evidence that other plant-based compounds – such as those found in colourful fruits and vegetables, tea, dark chocolate and certain herbs and spices including cloves, cinnamon and mint – may offer a similar defense, though consuming them doesn’t replace the need to wear sunscreen, Dr Katta said.