Why do our feet change size – and suffer from flat feet, bunions and aches – from baby to middle age?

They say that the average human walks more than 120,000km in a lifetime – enough to circumnavigate the equator three times over. Okay, maybe fewer for those struggling to cover 10,000 steps each day. But between your first barefooted step as a baby to your final one with a walker, it is still a lot of steps taken.

With all that wear and tear, it is no wonder that your feet undergo transformation as you get older. Here's a look at how they develop from babyhood to middle age – and why you sometimes need a different shoe size when you’ve been size 7 for the most part of your life.

BABIES’ AND TODDLERS’ FEET: FROM CARTILAGE TO BONE

Chubby baby feet with their little, curled toes are some of the cutest appendages around. They also look flat-footed because each foot has a thick layer of fat in the arch as well as 22 mostly cartilaginous bones that eventually harden into 26 adult bones and 33 joints.

“During infancy, a baby’s feet naturally look flat as the fat pads and ligaments are still loose,” said Tiffany Tsao, the chief podiatrist at Feet First Podiatry. “As the feet start to bear weight through standing, walking and running, these tissues strengthen and tighten. Over time, the mechanical load helps the feet develop stability and begin forming an arch.”