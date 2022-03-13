'Friend guarding' is a normal impulse, but jealousy doesn’t have to ruin a friendship

Miriam Kirmayer, a friendship expert and clinical psychologist in Ottawa, said feelings of jealousy and envy in friendships are quite common with her adult clients, but many feel ashamed of those feelings because they mistake them “as a sign of immaturity.” On the contrary, Kirmayer said. When handled correctly, jealousy can lead to a deeper understanding of yourself, and as a result, more fulfilling friendships. Here’s how.

JEALOUSY CAN STRENGTHEN A RELATIONSHIP

Feelings of fear, anger and jealousy often make people uncomfortable, but like all emotions, they evolved to protect well-being, said Mark Leary, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University. “Negative emotions alert us to potential danger and motivate us to take pre-emptive action.”

In truly perilous scenarios – like a pandemic, for instance – you might cope with your anxiety by wearing a mask and steering clear of crowds. In less dire situations, like when you think you’re on the brink of losing a friend, you might attempt to hold their interest by becoming a better listener or trying to be more positive and upbeat.

When feelings of jealousy bubble to the surface, start by questioning how good of a friend you’ve really been. You might ask yourself, ‘What kind of friend do I want to be?’ And perhaps, the answer will help steer you toward traits that foster acceptance by your social circle, like more compassion and generosity.

Identifying the origins of your feelings can also help you pinpoint potential triggers that may make jealousy worse. If you’re already second-guessing yourself at work, for instance, you might assume a turned down dinner invitation is a sign of a friend pulling away. In other instances, unhealed wounds from childhood – growing up with inconsistent caregivers, for example – can make you more sensitive to rejection as an adult.

To identify these potential triggers, ask yourself questions like: “What past experiences might this feeling be linked to?” and “Is my jealousy triggered by circumstances in my own life?” Kirmayer suggested.

Once you understand your emotions, decide how you want to proceed. Instead of letting jealousy elicit knee-jerk negative responses like leveling accusations, you might see the emotion as a signal to talk with your friend, or to work through some issues on your own.

When Joli Hamilton’s close friend planned a party without her, she was overcome with jealousy. “I found out through mutual friends and the rejection really stung,” said Hamilton, 45, a relationship coach in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Hamilton admitted that her hurt feelings unleashed catastrophic thoughts like, “I don’t know why I ever thought we were friends!” and “After everything I’ve done for her, she doesn’t get to leave me out!” But instead of telling her friend off, Hamilton decided to have an honest conversation about her concerns.

As a result, both parties better understood the insecurities and desires that fuelled their behavior. “I always wanted to be included in all of her plans, but she needed space to spend time with other people,” Hamilton said. And shortly after, the friends reached a compromise. “We ended up spending less time together, but that time was one-on-one with activities we both enjoyed.”