The 20-minute full-body workout in the pool that doesn’t involve swimming

When Kelly Amerson Lopez discovered aquatic exercise, it was nothing like she expected. She was in her 30s and a fitness buff who ran half marathons in Central Park. One day at the gym, she stumbled upon a group of people using the pool. They were running in place and pivoting in chest-deep water, and the instructor sounded more like a drill sergeant than a water aerobics teacher.

“They looked like they were getting a great workout,” she said.

Lopez began taking water exercise classes and found that running in deep water helped her develop more upper body strength than running on land. Now 68, she’s incorporated pool exercises into her workout routine ever since.

Pool workouts are often associated with seniors or people recovering from injuries, but they can also be a form of high intensity interval training (HIIT) that is different, and lower impact, than what you experience on land. For example, it’s easier to balance on one foot without falling or do explosive jumps in which your knees come all the way up to your chest.

In addition, “it’s 360 degrees of resistance in every direction,” said Laurie Denomme, a fitness instructor from Bradenton, Forida, who has been teaching aquatic exercise for 30 years. “Whether you move up, down, left, right, circling, you are always working against resistance.”