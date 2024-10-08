How do you know if that red, itchy rash is a fungal infection or not?

It may seem farfetched to associate The Last Of Us with real life, but fungal infections (maybe not the kind that turns humans into cordyceps zombies) have been with us for as long as we exist. Ringworm, athlete’s foot, white spots, yeast infections… these are the results of fungal, yeast or mould spores that literally take root in our bodies.

“Fungal infections are common and are ranked in the top 10 common skin conditions seen at National Skin Centre,” said Adjunct Associate Professor Pan Jiun Yit, a senior consultant and the chief of the centre's ​Cutaneous Infection Unit.

Dermatologists in private practice also see cases regularly. “A common fungal skin condition is tinea versicolour, or the so-called ‘white spots’ on the body,” said Dr Joyce Lim from SOG Health. And no, it is not caused by neglecting to clean sweat off after physical activities, she said.

Aesthetics doctors such as Dr Melinda Goh from S Aesthetics Clinic have treated fungal cases as well. “Our warm, humid climate promote fungal growth on skin and nails, increasing the risk of infections like athlete’s foot and ringworm due to heightened sweating and moisture.”

If you’ve had or are still grappling with a fungal infection, you’d know it takes a long time to go away. Why is that and how do you recognise an infection when you see one? Here’s what the experts say.