Getting through a breakup and surviving it during the pandemic

When Carla Carreon and her boyfriend broke up in May 2020, a few months into the pandemic, “it was kind of like the worst storm”, she said. Carreon, 40, a marketing manager in San Francisco, had been with her boyfriend for three years.

“Everything just seemed so heightened and intense and harder than normal, because I had so much else on my mind,” she said.

While 2020 was “the year of breakups” – a Dating.com survey of 3,000 people from September 2020, for instance, reported nearly twice as many breakups between January and September of 2020 when compared with data from 2019 – statistics on how many people split up in 2021 is scarce so far.

Still, Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer for OkCupid, said that at the beginning of 2021, the dating site had “definitely seen a bump in users who had a COVID-19 romance and are now single again”.

If you’ve broken up with someone this year, it may have been for COVID-19-related reasons – perhaps the stress of the pandemic exacerbated existing tensions, or isolating with someone revealed their true colours – or maybe it wasn’t related at all. Either way, a pandemic breakup, like a pandemic anything, hits a little differently.

Here’s what to expect and how to get through it.

UNDERSTAND WHY THIS BREAKUP MAY FEEL WORSE

After nearly two years of pandemic-induced turmoil, “grief is going to feel bigger right now”, said Michael Alcee, a clinical psychologist in Tarrytown, NY, who specialises in counselling college students. “All of our vulnerabilities and fragilities are closer to the surface than normal, so we may be much more sensitive to the ways in which things don’t work out,” he said.

This could be true even if the relationship wasn’t that long or serious, said Elizabeth Earnshaw, a couples therapist in Philadelphia and author of the upcoming book, I Want This To Work.

People tend to bond over shared trauma, Earnshaw said, so a breakup during a pandemic may make the time you spent together feel more meaningful. You might also be grieving the experiences the pandemic prevented you from sharing.

“Maybe you always wanted to travel together, but you couldn’t,” she said. “Maybe you never got to meet each other’s families.”

SCHEDULE DAILY TIME FOR SADNESS

While it’s crucial to process those losses, Earnshaw said, the current lack of normalcy and structure many of us still feel, even as we dip our toes back into the real world, “can make it easier to get stuck in that vortex of grief, looking at old pictures or emails all day”.

Instead, plan a daily time specifically to grieve and reminisce. “Set a timer, let yourself feel everything you’re feeling, then when the timer goes off, take a deep breath and do a transitional exercise, like taking a shower,” she said.

BE DIRECT ABOUT ASKING FOR SUPPORT

Carreon’s split from her boyfriend came at a time when her friends and family were knee-deep in their own pandemic stress. “The support network you’d usually have in a breakup was non-existent because everyone was already stretched emotionally,” she said.

It can be hard for friends and family to know what a person who’s struggling needs even in regular times, Earnshaw said, but right now, “our brains are so overloaded, we’re missing each other’s distress”.

That means you may need to be clearer about asking for help. “Text a neighbour and say, ‘I’m going through a breakup and I don’t know what to do in the evenings, would you be open to a walk?’” Earnshaw said.

For Lorena Velazquez, whose husband of 20 years unexpectedly filed for divorce in September 2020, even notifying people of the split felt too daunting.

“Normally, I would’ve been around my friends and co-workers, so the news would’ve travelled,” said Velazquez, 41, who lives in Chicago. “But everyone was so isolated because of COVID-19. Nobody knew I was going through this major thing.”