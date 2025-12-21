How healthy is ginger? A closer look at how it eases nausea, relieves pain and boosts overall health

Ginger adds a zesty kick to weeknight curries and holiday cookies. It’s also a botanical remedy with a range of health benefits.

It’s not a “cure-all,” said Megan Crichton, a researcher and dietitian at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia who has studied ginger. But it can be helpful for addressing certain symptoms, especially nausea and pain, she said.

Here’s a closer look.

IT CAN EASE NAUSEA

Ginger has been used for millenniums to target a multitude of issues: colds, headaches, stomach problems, joint pain, muscle soreness and fatigue. It’s particularly popular in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine as a warming spice to stimulate digestion, improve circulation and contribute to overall vitality. Some of these remedies have been studied in labs, to a varying degree.

One of the most evidence-backed uses of ginger is to treat nausea, said Dr Kalgi Modi, an interventional cardiologist at Louisiana State University Health who provides guidance on using ginger for therapeutic purposes. Ginger contains over 400 chemical compounds, but the anti-nausea effect primarily stems from two – gingerol and shogaol – which give the plant its pungency. This duo appears to block certain chemical messengers in the gut and brain that trigger nausea and vomiting, and improve digestion by speeding up the rate at which food leaves the stomach.

Studies have mainly focused on nausea and vomiting related to pregnancy and chemotherapy. Research suggests that ginger can significantly cut down on the intensity of the nausea in both cases, and may reduce the frequency of vomiting in the latter.

Most studies use ginger supplements – capsules, tablets, powders or extracts – because the dosing and concentrations of their active compounds are more consistent compared with fresh ginger. But experts said it’s possible that all forms can be beneficial.

Dr Zhaoping Li, the chief of the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA Health, recommends sipping ginger tea, trying supplements or sucking on ginger candies if you can’t keep down liquids.

IT MAY RELIEVE PAIN

Research suggests that ginger can help reduce the inflammation that drives pain, Dr Crichton said. Early data shows the potential for ginger to be particularly effective for those dealing with knee pain from osteoarthritis and menstrual pain.

If you have a headache or period cramps, you could try drinking fresh ginger juice mixed with water and a bit of honey, or steep ginger slices in your tea, Dr Modi suggested. But she stressed that ginger should be used in a supporting role, not as a replacement for medical treatment.

IT BOOSTS GENERAL HEALTH, TOO

On top of alleviating aches and an upset stomach, ginger can benefit you in other ways.

Dr Modi considers ginger a “medical root” because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help keep cells healthy and support the immune system. Evidence also suggests ginger may improve blood sugar control and keep blood pressure in check, Dr Crichton said.

Because it’s consumed in relatively small quantities, ginger isn’t a standout source of any vitamins or minerals. But it does contain moderate amounts of magnesium, potassium and Vitamins C and B6.

WHAT’S THE HEALTHIEST WAY TO EAT IT?

No single form reigns supreme. Ground ginger is convenient to use, and fresh ginger comes with other valuable nutrients, like fibre. For general health, experts recommend eating a teaspoon or so of ground ginger, or a one-inch piece of fresh ginger, a day.

But don’t go overboard, Dr Crichton said; consuming more than that could cause mild but uncomfortable side effects like heartburn, reflux and indigestion. And if you take medications or have health conditions, check with a health care provider before using ginger supplements.

Ginger has that “refreshingly bold, spicy, sweet flavor” that can elevate many recipes and even reduce the need for extra salt and sugar, Dr Modi said.

By Alexandra Pattillo © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.