Myopia now, glaucoma later? The hidden link explained and how to reduce your risk

You may not be too concerned about the vision loss from glaucoma when you’re young as it is commonly known to afflict seniors. Instead, you might pay more attention to myopia or short-sightedness. After all, Singapore is not known as the myopia capital of the world for nothing, when over 80 per cent of adults here are myopic.

But hold that thought because there is a link between the two eye conditions. In other words, having myopia now, especially severe myopia, may increase your risk of developing glaucoma later in life.

About 57,800 Singaporeans aged 60 years and above have glaucoma, according to NHG Eye Institute. This number is projected to rise by 43 per cent, reaching 85,800 by 2040.

Age certainly plays a part. “Glaucoma affects about 3 per cent of people above 40 years old,” said Dr Kenric Fan, an associate consultant with Singapore National Eye Centre’s Glaucoma Department. “It is around 10 per cent for patients above 70 years old”, although “we are diagnosing more patients in the community earlier due to patient education and screening efforts”.

Just what causes glaucoma and can the Lasik you’ve had affect your risk? Also, how effective is a new implant method that may lessen a life-long reliance on medicated eye drops for glaucoma patients?

HOW DOES GLAUCOMA ARISE IN THE FIRST PLACE?