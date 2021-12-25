Is gluten-free bread really healthier than regular bread?

At my grocery store, the bread selection stretches across an entire aisle. And among those amber waves of bread loaves, bagels and buns are a few gluten-free options, which can cost about twice as much as their wheat-based counterparts. Are they a more nutritious choice?

As is often the case with nutrition questions, the answer will depend on your individual circumstance, said Jerlyn Jones, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a registered dietitian in Atlanta.

But for most people, choosing a gluten-free bread instead of a wheat-based bread is not an inherently more nutritious option, she added.

And, gluten-free breads can be harder on your wallet, she said, since they are often more expensive and have a shorter shelf life.

Gluten is a protein found in the grains of wheat, barley and rye. In traditional bread made from wheat flour, gluten forms a protein network that makes dough cohesive and stretchy and gives bread that quintessentially satisfying, chewy texture.