Got a perpetually stuffed nose? Age-related changes could play a part

It’s more than a sniffle. Your nose gets clogged, stays clogged, and then whistles or hisses when you breathe. Your face aches. You blow through box after box of tissues. It just won’t go away.

Chronic congestion is common, said Dr Mark Dykewicz, an allergist and immunologist at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, but treating it can get complicated – in part because there are so many potential causes. Here’s what to know.

WHY AM I SO STUFFED UP?

There are many potential triggers for nasal congestion, including household and workplace irritants, allergies and upper respiratory infections.

The anatomy of your nose could also be a culprit, Dr Dykewicz added. Some people are born with or develop a deviated septum, in which the thin wall of cartilage and bone that separates the right and left nasal passage is off-centre. That makes one nasal passage larger than the other, Dr Dykewicz said, and the smaller side can get stuffed up easily.