What is gravel biking, and why is it getting popular among cyclists?

Early in the pandemic, Shequaya Bailey bought a gravel bike. She’d been an avid road cyclist for years, and was even the president of the Pittsburgh Major Taylor Cycling Club, but she wanted to try something new.

Gravel cycling, simply put, is riding on unpaved roads. Similar to mountain biking, it opens up diverse terrains, ranging from wide-open dirt roads to chunky gravel to smooth trails. But like road biking, you can move swiftly without getting in over your head (or handlebars) on challenging terrain.

Bailey’s gravel bike expanded her “comfort, access and peace of mind” when exploring the counties around her home in Western Pennsylvania, she said.

So she loaded her gravel bike with camping gear and rode the 333-mile Greater Allegheny Passage and C&O Canal Towpath to Washington, DC. She pedalled for four days through deciduous forests, visited historic towns, explored caves and wandered Virginia’s Great Falls along the route.

“I spent most of the time letting my thoughts wander,” Bailey said. It was exhausting, but less than three months later, she was off again on another multiday trip.

The term “gravel cycling” has been around for the last 10 years or so, but people have been riding off-pavement since bicycles were invented. In the Paris-Roubaix, a classic race started in 1896, riders rode (and still ride) more than 150 miles on cobblestone and gravel roads.