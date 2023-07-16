The ‘quiet disease’ in our mouths: How to spot the warning signs of gum disease and treat it

If your spit is sometimes tinged pink at least a couple of times a week after you brush or floss, it’s possible you have early-stage gum disease. But the troublesome condition can also have other surprising symptoms – or none at all.

“It’s a very, very quiet disease,” said Dr Rodrigo Neiva, chairman of periodontics at Penn Dental Medicine.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of US adults over the age of 30 show signs of gum disease, and 9 per cent have severe gum disease, known as periodontal disease.

When left untreated, gum disease can become more difficult to remedy. “Patients may eventually end up losing their teeth,” Dr Neiva said. And some research has connected periodontal disease with other undesirable health conditions, such as dementia, diabetes and heart disease.

Here’s everything you need to know about gum disease, including its causes and early symptoms, as well as how to prevent it and what dentists can do to manage it.