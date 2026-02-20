Something to chew on: Are gummy supplements better than pills?

They are sweet, chewy and quite honestly, easier to go down than a spoonful of sugar when you’re struggling to take your supplements. We are, of course, talking about gummy supplements. What used to be a solution for children and those with swallowing difficulties is now available in a variety of vitamins and minerals, from multivitamins to melatonin, collagen and creatine.

The growing trend can be tempting to jump on (not just for kids) when gummies look and taste more palatable than a tablet the size of a 20-cent coin. “Gummy supplements are rapidly rising in popularity,” said a spokesperson from Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS). “Their texture and flavours make them much more enjoyable than traditional pills, offering an easy and appealing option for kids and adults who aren't fond of swallowing tablets or capsules.”

Dr Wang Aiwen, a senior principal clinical pharmacist from Singapore General Hospital, shared similar observations. “There has been an increased interest in re-formulating medicines and supplements into gummy, sweets or hard candies as palatable dosage form alternatives."

For all the upsides, should you switch to gummies for yourself or your children? Are there nutrients you should not get in a chewy form? Are you getting enough of the nutrient from gummies? And let’s face it, there’s a reason why they’re yummy: just how much sugar is there?