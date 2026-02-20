Something to chew on: Are gummy supplements better than pills?
They are tastier than pills and easier to swallow. But before you make the switch, find out what supplements to avoid getting in gummy form – and why you may not be getting what you paid for.
They are sweet, chewy and quite honestly, easier to go down than a spoonful of sugar when you’re struggling to take your supplements. We are, of course, talking about gummy supplements. What used to be a solution for children and those with swallowing difficulties is now available in a variety of vitamins and minerals, from multivitamins to melatonin, collagen and creatine.
The growing trend can be tempting to jump on (not just for kids) when gummies look and taste more palatable than a tablet the size of a 20-cent coin. “Gummy supplements are rapidly rising in popularity,” said a spokesperson from Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS). “Their texture and flavours make them much more enjoyable than traditional pills, offering an easy and appealing option for kids and adults who aren't fond of swallowing tablets or capsules.”
Dr Wang Aiwen, a senior principal clinical pharmacist from Singapore General Hospital, shared similar observations. “There has been an increased interest in re-formulating medicines and supplements into gummy, sweets or hard candies as palatable dosage form alternatives."
For all the upsides, should you switch to gummies for yourself or your children? Are there nutrients you should not get in a chewy form? Are you getting enough of the nutrient from gummies? And let’s face it, there’s a reason why they’re yummy: just how much sugar is there?
WHAT ARE THE COMMON INGREDIENTS IN GUMMY SUPPLEMENTS?
Gummies usually contain a gelling agent, coating agent, colourings, flavourings and preservatives, said Jaclyn Reutens, a clinical and sports dietitian from Aptima Nutrition.
To achieve the chewy texture, a gelling agent such as starch, gelatin or pectin is used. Gelatin is usually derived from bovine collagen, while “pectin is a natural polysaccharide extracted from apples, and citrus fruits like oranges and lemons," said Reutens. Choose according to your dietary preferences but if you have none, “pectin provides a firmer and less sticky bite compared to gelatin," she said.
A coating agent with a high melting-point known as carnauba wax is often used to prevent the gummies from sticking together. “It is an edible, plant-based wax derived from a Brazilian palm leaf,” said Reutens. Sometimes, vegetable oil such as coconut, canola or sunflower oil is used instead as a cheaper alternative, she added.
And while you may deem natural colourings and flavours as better for you, they tend to “reduce the shelf life of the gummies because of their higher water content and lack of preservatives”, Reutens highlighted. Sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate are typically added to gummies to prevent microbial growth.
HOW MUCH SUGAR IS THERE IN GUMMY SUPPLEMENTS?
Sweetener is added to make gummies taste like a treat. But while the sweet stuff makes the supplement yummy, you may be concerned about its quantity and effects on health. And rightly so.
Unless indicated as sugar-free, as much as 30 per cent to 50 per cent of a gummy is sugar, according to PSS. A tablet or capsule, on the other hand, usually has no sugar at all, said the spokesperson. To further put this into perspective, a gummy can contain as much as 2g to 8g of sugar per serving. Your daily sugar limit? About 50g or 10 teaspoons.
Most gummy manufacturers use sucrose (table sugar) or high fructose corn syrup to sweeten their products. And if you see “sugar-free” on the label, low-calorie sugar alcohols such as xylitol and erythritol are typically used.
Sugar alcohols are different from artificial sweeteners such as acesulfame-K, saccharin and sucralose – and can be identified on the ingredient list by "-ol" at the ends of their names. But be careful because like artificial sweeteners, they can also have a laxative effect when consumed in large quantities.
Other alternative sweeteners such as monk fruit extract are gaining popularity for its no-calorie sweetness but expensive price tag.
WHY ARE FLAVOURINGS AND OTHER ADDITIVES USED?
Flavourings mask some of the unpleasant taste of the active substance, according to PSS. “Certain minerals, like iron and zinc, have strong metallic flavours, which can affect the taste of the gummies.” Other vitamins, such as B1 aka thiamine, have a distinctively strong odour, no thanks to its inherent sulphur content, said Reutens.
Sometimes, “high amounts of minerals can affect the gel’s setting, making the gummies sticky or have a gritty mouthfeel”. Herbal extracts and amino acids are no better as they can taste bitter or astringent, she said.
Gelling agents are also routinely used to create a desirable texture in gummies, explained Reutens. “Gelling agents usually comprise 20 per cent to 40 per cent or more of the gummies, depending on the desired texture. Coating the gummies with pure sugar or citric acid is another way to mask unpleasant tastes.”
ARE YOU GETTING THE RIGHT DOSE FROM GUMMIES?
Maybe not. Unlike traditional tablets and capsules, said Dr Wang, the use of heat and moisture in gummy making can “break down some of the supplement’s active ingredient”.
“Starch, pectin and gelatin may require specific recipes to create and maintain the matrix suitable for gummy integrity. The colouring agents, flavourings and active ingredients can affect the acidity and stability of the formulation, and cause challenges when compounding the gummies,” she said.
As a result, “gummies tend to be less nutrient-dense compared to tablets and capsules”, said Reutens, especially heat-sensitive vitamins such as B and C. “The active nutrient ingredients take up 1 per cent to 10 per cent of the formulation because of taste, texture and manufacturing limitations. The final dosage may not be what is stated on the packaging.”
Furthermore, added Reutens, gummies may lose 20 per cent to 40 per cent of their potency over months, while tablets retain more than 90 per cent of their potency.
In fact, several studies exploring gummies’ contents have shown a wide range of variability, said Dr Wang. “One study on 25 melatonin gummies showed that the actual quantity of melatonin ranged from 74 per cent to 34 per cent of the labelled quantity.” In Australia, “one melatonin product contained more than 400 per cent of the labelled content and another contained no melatonin at all”, she said.
In Singapore, supplements are not as strictly regulated as medicines. Still, they must conform to Health Sciences Authority’s guidelines, such as avoiding making prohibited claims, and not exceeding limits on heavy metals, microbial and certain glycol levels, said Dr Wang. “There are maximum daily limits that have to be set to avoid overdosing when the gummies are used as a supplement for the general adult population.”
HOW DO YOU CHOOSE YOUR GUMMIES THEN?
First and foremost, buy from reputable sources, advised Dr Wang. That means getting your gummies from “a registered pharmacy or established retail store to avoid purchasing adulterated or poor-quality supplements”. “Be cautious of health supplements with exaggerated claims and over-promises.”
“While some manufacturers conduct their own testing, third-party validation is preferable for an impartial review,” said Dr Wang. “Some third-party organisations like US Pharmacopeia (USP) offer unbiased quality evaluation evaluations for supplements”, which gives you an independent check for purity, potency and safety.
Next, don’t consume more gummies than indicated on the packaging, said PSS. “Certain vitamins, such as Vitamins A, D, E and B6 can accumulate in the body when consumed in excess, potentially leading to adverse effects, including nausea, headaches and neurological concerns.” Additionally, said PSS’s spokesperson, gummies contain sugar. “Consuming additional gummies increases sugar and calorie intake, which may contribute to tooth decay, particularly in children.”
And since it’s advisable to stick to the recommended number of gummies on the label, check the quantity you’re expected to eat, said Reutens. Are you okay chewing three or four pieces at a go?
Reutens also recommended not getting fat-soluble Vitamins A, D, E and K in gummy form. “Because of the potential hyper-fortification, these fat-soluble vitamins can cause harm in toxic amounts.”
SHOULD YOU KEEP GUMMIES IN THE FRIDGE?
No. Doing so exposes the gummies to condensation and moisture build-up each time you take them out of the fridge, said Reutens. Instead, “keep gummies dry, cool, sealed and away from heat – and preferably in its original container”. Don’t remove the silica gel packet either; they help to reduce excessive moisture from affecting the gummies, said Dr Wang.
Gummies tend to expire faster than other pills, said Reutens. “The manufacturer-suggested expiration dates are generally accurate indicators as to when the product loses potency.”
If you’re travelling, use a tightly sealed container with a food-safe desiccant to absorb moisture, suggested Reutens. Avoid clear containers that expose the gummies to light. “They should be kept in the cool part of your suitcase, and never leave them in a hot car or near windows. If the gummies melt or have an unusual smell, discard them as they would have lost their potency.”
And whatever you do, keep gummy supplements out of your child's reach as they can be mistaken for sweets.