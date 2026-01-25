7 ways to boost your gut health and support long-term digestion, immunity and disease prevention

Have we ever been more interested in their insides? Our social feeds are full of tips for relieving bloating and gas, stories about microbiome science and ads for probiotic supplements, cleanses and diets that claim to support intestinal health.

“The gut has enjoyed a renaissance,” said Dr Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. And it’s a welcome one at that, he added, since good gut health habits can help prevent issues like reflux and constipation, and reduce your risk of developing conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer.

However, many of the tips and health hacks peddled on social media aren’t backed by solid evidence, Dr Staller said. Here is what is.

1. PRIORITISE FIBRE

Most people in the United States don’t get enough fiber. That’s a shame, experts say, since fibrecan help keep your bowel movements regular, nourish your gut microbes and keep your intestines and immune system healthy.

Look for small ways to increase your consumption, said Anissa Armet, a nutrition researcher at the University of Alberta in Canada. Add chickpeas to salads; replace some of the meat in chilli and pasta sauce with lentils; blend white beans into soups, curries and stews.

Dr Armet also sprinkles a mixture of chia seeds, flax seeds, wheat bran, psyllium husk and other fiber-rich ingredients (a homemade concoction she calls a “ fibre booster”) onto yogurt, cereal, salad and soup. Fruits and vegetables also provide fiber, she said. Raspberries, apples, pears, peas, avocados and artichoke hearts are especially rich sources.

Sometimes, adding too much fibre to your diet too quickly can result in unpleasant symptoms like bloating and gas, so “start slow,” Dr Armet said.

2. EAT FERMENTED FOODS

Yogurt, kefir, kombucha, miso, sauerkraut, kimchi and other fermented foods can seed your gut with beneficial bacteria. They also contain healthful compounds that reduce inflammation throughout the body and maintain a healthy gut lining, said Dalia Perelman, a dietitian at Stanford.

Try adding a spoonful of sauerkraut, kimchi or other fermented vegetables to salads, sandwiches or eggs, Perelman suggested. You can also drink kefir or eat plain yogurt – perhaps sweetened with a little honey, maple syrup or fruit.

3. FOLLOW A MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE DIET

Scientists have long known that the Mediterranean diet – which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, fish, olive oil and herbs – is good for the heart.

New research suggests it may also help with certain gut symptoms, Dr Staller said. In two small clinical trials from 2025, for instance, researchers found that when participants with irritable bowel syndrome adopted the Mediterranean diet for four or six weeks, their symptoms, like abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation, improved.

The diet has also been found to reduce the risk of developing chronic constipation, according to a study on middle-aged and older adults Dr Staller and his colleagues published in 2025.

4. KEEP A REGULAR SLEEP AND BREAKFAST ROUTINE

Your gut follows a circadian rhythm just like your brain, Dr Staller said. “When we’re asleep, our gut is quiet,” he said. When we wake up, our intestines start contracting and moving food.

If your sleep schedule is inconsistent, meaning you regularly go to sleep and wake up at different times, research suggests that it may trigger or worsen gut symptoms like constipation, diarrhea, bloating and reflux, said Megan Riehl, a clinical psychologist who specialises in the gut at the University of Michigan’s health system.

Following a consistent sleep schedule can keep your gut running more smoothly, she said.

It can also help to have breakfast soon after you wake up, since eating stimulates your gut to contract, Dr Riehl said. The same goes for drinking coffee (including decaf), Dr Staller added. These morning routines can help keep you regular, he said.

5. EXERCISE REGULARLY

Physical activity can help keep your digestive system operating well and prevent constipation, said Dr John Nathanson, a gastroenterologist at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

When you stand up, gravity helps move the contents of your digestive system “from top to bottom,” he said. Walking, jogging or any other movement causes vibrations and muscular contractions around your digestive organs that help keep you regular, Dr Nathanson said.

6. GO EASY ON ALCOHOL

The less alcohol you drink, the better your gut health, said Dr Jasmohan Bajaj, a professor of medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Regular drinking can worsen or cause acid reflux, gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhea, and it can increase the risk of intestinal bleeding, colorectal cancer and liver disease, experts say.

It may also lead to a “leaky” gut. Just one episode of binge drinking – typically defined as four or more drinks within about two hours for women, or five or more drinks within that time frame for men – can harm your gut lining, allowing microbial toxins to migrate to other parts of the body where they can cause damage and inflammation, Dr Bajaj said.

7. GET CHECKED FOR COLORECTAL CANCER

Screening for colorectal cancer may be one of the most important steps you can take to protect your gut health, Dr Nathanson said. It is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States, and rates are rising among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Most people should get screened starting at age 45 with at-home stool tests or colonoscopies, but those with a family history should begin sooner, Dr Nathanson said. In addition to checking for cancerous changes in your colon, colonoscopies can also help prevent cancer by revealing precancerous growths and allowing your doctor to remove them during the procedure, he said.

Always consult a health care provider if you have symptoms like blood in your stool, persistent changes in your bowel habits, abdominal pain or unexplained weight loss, Dr Nathanson said. These can be signs that something is amiss.

By Alice Callahan © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.