Had a broken bone previously? You may be at risk for another

Let’s say you’re a woman in your mid-50s, or perhaps a man in your early 70s, and you break a leg or a hip after falling from a 1.8m ladder. That would be distressing, to be sure, but neither you nor your doctor would likely be surprised by the severity of your injury given the nature of the accident.

And, chances are, your doctor would not likely warn you after your fall that weakened bones may have contributed to your break, or that you might be at risk of breaking another bone next time from a minor mishap, like tripping over the dog.

And so, after the break is immobilised in a cast or surgically repaired, your doctor would likely do nothing more to head off the possibility of a future fracture.

Physicians are trained to think that only bones that break after minimal or no trauma are a sign of fragile bones. And that such breaks are the only ones that warrant an evaluation of the patient’s bone health, as well as treatment and counseling to prevent another broken bone.

Furthermore, professional recommendations reinforce this thinking, and prompt doctors to discharge patients after a high-trauma fracture is repaired.

Yet, there is now mounting evidence that for women past menopause and men in their retirement years, a broken bone from any kind of trauma – whether it’s severe (car accident) or not (fall at home) – fragile bones are likely the culprit.