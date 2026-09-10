4 TCM teas that may help soothe haze-related cough, itchy eyes and runny nose

When it comes to the haze and its ever-fluctuating PSI readings, some individuals (especially those with very young children, immunocompromised family members or seniors at home) prefer to be prepared for every potential scenario. So, it’s a stock-up on masks, air purifier filters, antihistamines, eyedrops and inhalers.

For others, the haze preparedness extends to include traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) – especially when the use of foods, such as snow pear, peppermint, white radish and chrysanthemum, is more appealing than popping a pill.

HOW DOES TCM REGARD HAZE-RELATED AILMENTS?

TCM interprets haze as a “dry-heat toxin”, explained Hoe Moi Chen, a senior TCM physician from Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. “The higher the PSI reading, the stronger the dry-heat toxin – and the more pronounced the signs of dryness and heat.”

The lungs are the first to be affected – and they lead to a cascade of ailments, said Hoe. “In TCM, the lungs govern not only breathing but also the nose, throat and skin – which is why a single pollutant produces symptoms at multiple sites.”