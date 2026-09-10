4 TCM teas that may help soothe haze-related cough, itchy eyes and runny nose
From snow pear and white radish to peppermint and snow fungus, a TCM physician explains which simple brews may help soothe common haze-related discomfort – and who should be cautious about “cooling” remedies.
When it comes to the haze and its ever-fluctuating PSI readings, some individuals (especially those with very young children, immunocompromised family members or seniors at home) prefer to be prepared for every potential scenario. So, it’s a stock-up on masks, air purifier filters, antihistamines, eyedrops and inhalers.
For others, the haze preparedness extends to include traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) – especially when the use of foods, such as snow pear, peppermint, white radish and chrysanthemum, is more appealing than popping a pill.
HOW DOES TCM REGARD HAZE-RELATED AILMENTS?
TCM interprets haze as a “dry-heat toxin”, explained Hoe Moi Chen, a senior TCM physician from Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. “The higher the PSI reading, the stronger the dry-heat toxin – and the more pronounced the signs of dryness and heat.”
The lungs are the first to be affected – and they lead to a cascade of ailments, said Hoe. “In TCM, the lungs govern not only breathing but also the nose, throat and skin – which is why a single pollutant produces symptoms at multiple sites.”
First, “haze’s dry heat draws moisture out of the lungs and leaves the throat parched; hence, the dryness, itchiness, soreness and dry cough”. Since the nose acts as a gateway to the lungs, they, too, are affected, Hoe said. “Dry, turbid particles irritate the nasal passages, causing dryness, itchiness, congestion and sneezing.”
Once the haze particles reach the lungs, your qi's dispersing and descending functions get disrupted. “That brings coughing, a tight chest, laboured breathing and shortness of breath,” said Hoe.
The dry heat also irritates the eyes by drawing moisture away, creating a gritty, burning and/or dry sensation that make your eyes water, she added. “TCM holds that the lungs govern the skin. In sensitive people, haze can leave skin dry and itchy, or aggravate an existing skin condition.”
FOUR TEAS FOR FOUR AILMENTS
Not everyone has to drink “cooling” TCM teas made from strong, bitter herbs just because the haze is here, said Hoe. “For the elderly, those with weak digestion, yang deficiency or a tendency to have diarrhoea, the long-term, heavy use of bitter, ‘cold’ herbs can harm their stomach qi.”
It is also worth noting that TCM's way of nourishing the lungs to reduce irritation does not physically flush out PM2.5 particles.
To soothe common haze-related symptoms, Hoe recommends four easy-to-make teas for scratchy throat and cough; watery eyes; sneezing and runny nose; and itchy skin. Simply place the ingredients in a cup or thermal flask, add 300ml to 400ml of freshly boiled water, and steep for 10 to 15 minutes. Drink once or twice a day. Discontinue when symptoms resolve.
“It is worth being clear about the quantities involved,” highlighted Hoe. “A few slices of radish, half a pear or a few grams of lemon peel steeped at home is a very different thing from a concentrated herbal extract or supplement, and the risk of interaction is correspondingly different.”
If you have several symptoms, for example, scratchy throat and rashes that require different teas, take them one to two hours apart on the same day, Hoe advised, adding that “none of the ingredients used has adverse interactions with common western medicines”.
However, these teas are not substitutes for medical help, Hoe emphasised. Severe skin allergies need proper medical attention, not tea alone, she advised. If your eyes are stinging from the haze, it is best to reduce exposure and resist rubbing them.
If you're sensitive to the haze, it is always prudent to check the PSI readings before heading out, and wear a mask when needed. Switch on the air purifiers when indoors and stay hydrated. Seek medical care when respiratory symptoms worsen.
1. Scratchy throat and cough
What you’ll need:
- 3g to 5g dried snow fungus. Snip into small pieces and soak in cold water until soft before steeping.
- 10g to 15g dried monk fruit. Wash and break the whole fruit into chunks. Steep everything, including rind, pulp and seeds.
According to Hoe, snow fungus has natural mucilage that forms a moisturising layer over the throat and windpipe, easing dry itch and dry cough. “Cooling” monk fruit clears heat from the lungs and soothes the throat, which helps with soreness; thick, yellow phlegm; and hoarseness. Drink hot or cold but “anyone prone to diarrhoea or with a cold stomach should drink it warm”, she advised.
2. Sore, watery eyes
What you’ll need:
Xia sang ju, a common pre-mixed herbal formula that you can get from Chinese medicine halls. Or make your own with:
- 3g to 5g dried prunella vulgaris (aka xia ku cao)
- 3g to 5g dried mulberry leaves
- 3 to 5 dried chrysanthemums
This tea eases eye dryness and redness, said Hoe. Drink hot or cold.
3. Runny nose and sneezing
What you’ll need:
- 5 to 8 fresh peppermint leaves
- 3g to 5g fresh lemon peel. Use only the yellow outer layer as the white pith is bitter.
“The menthol in peppermint stimulates the cold receptors in the nasal cavity, which gives a cooling, clearer feeling,” said Hoe. “The oils in fresh lemon peel help relieve congestion and a runny nose. Best drunk warm.”
4. Itchiness and rashes
What you’ll need:
- 50g to 80g fresh white radish (aka daikon)
- Half a fresh snow pear. Washed, peeled and thinly sliced.
“Haze injures lung qi, which can leave skin dry and prone to allergies” said Hoe, and the drink works by “moistening the lungs”. Meanwhile, “snow pear relieves dryness and clears heat”, while “white radish helps the large intestine to clear turbidity, which indirectly clears the lungs”, she said.
Add ginger or brown sugar to offset the "cooling" effect if you have a cold constitution, Hoe said. One caveat: don’t take this tea and ginseng on the same day as white radish has a qi-lowering effect that works against ginseng, she said.