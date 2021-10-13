Health tips on how to get the most out of your vitamin and mineral supplements

Whatever these health trends may be, it's obvious people are always looking to safeguard their health. That couldn’t have been more obvious than during this pandemic. When the DORSCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) level was raised from yellow to orange in February 2020, the sale of vitamin C and multivitamins went up by three to five times in Singapore, according to an NTUC FairPrice spokesperson in a Nutra-Ingredients Asia article.

But while doctors would rather you spend your money on a balanced diet for your nutritional needs, that doesn’t stop people from buying supplements such as vitamin C, iron and calcium. In a July 2020 survey by Rakuten Insight, more than half of Singaporeans (53 per cent, to be exact) from ages 25 to 44 took dietary supplements.

If you belong to this portion of the population, you may have heard of some dos and don’ts such as certain supplement combos to avoid. CNA Lifestyle finds out from the Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore's (PSS) Community Chapter whether these hold water or not.