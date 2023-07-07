Get your fitness assessed by Zoe Tay, cook like Li Nanxing and more at Healthier SG roadshows

If you haven’t had much luck motivating your grandparents or parents to pay attention to their health and diet, hearing it from their favourite Mediacorp artiste or celebrity chef in person might be the nudge they need.

Starting from Saturday (Jul 8) and running until November, celebrities such as Zoe Tay, Xiang Yun, Chen Hanwei, Marcus Chin, Najip Ali, Nity Baizura, Aura Shai, AB Shaik, Rafi and more will be showing up at 17 various roadshows taking place across the island.

It's all part of Healthier SG, a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to help those aged 60 and above take steps towards better health and quality of life in the years to come.

The roadshows will feature the four-zone STEP experience, which is an acronym derived from Healthier SG’s four maxims: “Step” into the Healthier SG journey; “Take” time to stay active; “Eat” well, live well; and “Participate” in community activities.

Have your parents’ fitness assessed by Zoe, do piloxing with everyone’s favourite ajoomma Jin Yin Ji, take part in a nutrition quiz with director Jack Neo, or simply get moving with Mike Kasem and Chen Liping. Learning about the Healthy Plate can also be more palatable for your folks when it’s their favourite radio DJs Pan Jia Biao and Anand K dishing out the nutrition information.

Speaking of food, if the seniors at home enjoy watching culinary competitions on TV such as the returning MasterChef Singapore and King Of Culinary, they’ll be in for a treat at these roadshows. Familiar faces such as MasterChef’s Leon Lim as well as King Of Culinary’s veteran chefs such as Pung Lu Tin, Chef Bob and Anand Kumar will also be there to share their healthy cooking tips.

Artistes such as Dennis Chew, Liu Ling Ling, Priscelia Chan and Rayson Tan will be chatting with general practitioners (GPs) about health goals and how a customised health plan is important. It is the perfect segue into a conversation to convince Ma and Pa to sign up for the free health planning offered at participating polyclinics and over 900 GP clinics. (Those aged 60 years and above will receive the SMS invite from MOH first, followed by those aged 40 years and above.)

If you’re not at home to help with the registration via the HealthHub app, you can ask your parents and grandparents to visit the enrolment stations at community clubs, and joint testing and vaccination centres for assistance.

For more details on the Healthier SG roadshows, visit www.healthiersg.gov.sg/roadshows/about/