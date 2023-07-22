How celebs keep healthy: Li Nanxing and Chef Bob’s eating-out hacks, Jin Yinji’s senior workout tips and more
Singapore celebrities, who will be appearing at Healthier SG roadshows, dish out anti-stress, energising and dining-out hacks to help you live healthier.
You’ve seen them on TV, heard them on air and probably met them in person at events. And most of the time, these celebrities and TV personalities are brimming with energy and positivity – and looking good while doing it. How do they do it all?
For instance, how does actor and foodie Li Nanxing, 58, eat healthier at restaurants? What does veteran actress Jin Yinji do at age 76 to stay energised? How can you lose weight like Chef Bob? And what does 40-year-old Nity Baizura do to keep up with her kids after a stressful day in the radio booth?
Ahead of the Healthier SG roadshows that are taking place across the island, CNA Lifestyle found out from some of the celebrities who will be appearing at these events for their tips on eating well and staying healthy, vibrant and creative. Stylists and make-up artistes not included.
CUT DOWN ON MEAT AND EAT MORE GREENS
You can’t miss Shahrizal Salleh, better known as Chef Bob, in the local food scene. The larger-than-life culinary celebrity, cookbook author and familiar face on Suria and Channel 5 has just the tricks to help you eat more greens and fill you up on fewer calories, which would help with weight management.
“Incorporate vegetables into meals you already enjoy. For example, add carrots and cabbage into nasi goreng, or mix some spinach and mushroom with your telor dadar,” he said.
If you don’t enjoy the texture of certain vegetables, try roasting, grilling, stir-frying, steaming or microwaving them. “It may take some time and experimentation to find the vegetables and preparation methods you enjoy, but the health benefits of consuming more vegetables are worth it,” he said.
For the meat lovers, “I know how much you love your juicy burgers and sizzling steaks because I do, too”, said Chef Bob. “You can start by incorporating more plant-based proteins into your meals like tahu, tempeh and nuts. You can also swap meat for mushroom or eggplant in some of your favourite recipes.”
Don’t go cold turkey either. “Try having one meat-free day a week, and gradually increase from there,” he said.
Li, who hosted and cooked with hawkers on the 2021 series LNX x Hawkers, has some culinary tips, too. “Make meat the side dish instead of the main focus of your meal. You can use small amounts of meat to flavour soups, stews and stir-fries,” said the actor, who is used to crossing flavours to create new dishes on his show.
If you must have meat, opt for lean meat such as chicken breast, turkey or fish. These meats are lower in saturated fat and calories, he said.
EAT HEALTHIER WHEN DINING OUT
Li has this tip: Google the menu before you get to the restaurant or cafe. When you make decisions when you’re not hungry, you’re less likely to choose dishes that are fried, battered or smothered in sauces. Make a note of the options that are grilled, baked or broiled and order those instead, he said.
“Many restaurants offer small plate or tapas-style options that allow you to sample a variety of dishes without overeating,” said Li. Or ask for a half-portion or order an appetiser instead of a main course. Sharing dessert with someone else is another great way to save calories.
“Don't be afraid to ask for sauces or dressings on the side, or request for grilled or steamed vegetables instead of fried," he added.
Chef Bob is of the opinion that you don’t have to eat only salads to be healthy. You can still tuck into your favourite hawker or coffeeshop treats. Take mookata, his latest obsession, for instance. “Dajie Makan Place at Simpang Bedok is halal and so sedap (delicious)! Their tom yam soup is refreshing and you can choose healthier options with more vegetables and proteins instead of processed meats,” he said.
For a healthier laksa, Chef Bob has a soft spot for the version served up at LaksaMana at Bedok Corner Food Centre for its halal and “healthier choice options”.
GET YOUR ENERGY LEVEL UP
Ria 897’s Nity goes back to the basics to power up. “Have proper meals, drink lots of water and get enough sleep. Without all these, I'd be too grumpy and tired to spend time with my kids and entertain them,” said the award-winning DJ and mother of two boys.
She also credits exercise for boosting her energy level. "I try to exercise at least thrice weekly for about 20 minutes per session. I'll just switch on some random exercise videos on YouTube and follow the steps." On days when she doesn't feel like moving, "I'll ask my husband to take a long walk with me. We will talk while walking. At the end of it, we will be sweating so much."
In case you think senior folks need to lie down more, Jin, who won Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes twice at Star Awards, begs to differ. “Get off – and stay off – the couch. The more you lie down, the more tired you’ll feel,” she said.
Jin herself makes it a point to exercise at least 30 minutes every day. The senior poster girl for grandmas everywhere focuses on strengthening her legs because as "we age, we become more prone to falls and walking on its own isn’t sufficient exercise". Also, focus on strengthening your arms and major muscles such as the back because you don't want to break your body when you fall, she said.
Even on days when she doesn’t feel like moving, "I would put on the TV and move along to the music of the programme". "Don’t spend too much time in a sedentary position. I would hop off the bed after an hour of TV and just stand up and move around."
What you eat or don’t eat matters, too. For Najip Ali, one of Singapore’s most-recognised hosts, he gets his energy from supplements such as manuka honey. “And I never over-eat; I only eat till I’m 80 per cent full. It’s a good discipline to have.”
The cardio fan also enjoys cycling "a lot around my neighbourhood". "I’m on the running machine twice a week for half an hour. I practise stretching and breathing exercises in the morning," he said.
Sometimes, you don’t have to follow the crowd – and take naps, for instance. Oli 968 DJ Mohamed Rafi, better known to fans as Rafi, actually avoids afternoon naps. That way, he can “sleep early at night” and “feel energetic” to host the morning show on the Tamil radio station.
STAY SHARP AND CREATIVE
Whether it’s bantering with co-hosts or memorising scripts, celebrities count on their brain power to get the job done. So how do they stay creative and sharp under pressure?
Multi-tasking mum Nity starts her day with strong, black coffee. “Very important for me to have a cup of it every morning; without creamer and less sugar, of course!” she said. The stylish DJ also takes “a break when it is too much for me to handle”. “My work demands me to be creative most of the time. But as a human, I am not able to all the time. So, I will not force myself into it and take a break.”
For Jin, it’s a case of if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it. “I read the newspapers or a book every day. Or watch TV shows and movies,” she said. “When I encounter interesting words or phrases, I’ll write them down to learn about them. When I come across places that sell delicious food, I’ll memorise the names.”
Keeping an open mind is how Najip stays creative. The award-winning veteran host and cast member of Sunny Side Up said that “anyone and anything can teach you something”, so “be curious and stay curious”. The avid traveller also likes to read while on the road. “I love autobiography and popular culture.”
BEAT STRESS
To help with Najip’s stress, “especially when doing a live show or any shows where I’m facing an audience”, he practises visualisation. He also ensures that he is well prepared and well rested before each gig. “Also, surround yourself with good people who encourage, care and support you in your endeavours,” he said.
Rafi finds that not bottling up problems helps. “Forget unpleasant incidents and don't overthink the issues that crop up,” he said. "I usually perform breathing exercises and follow some simple movements from YouTube."
For more details on the Healthier SG roadshows, visit www.healthiersg.gov.sg/roadshows/about/