How celebs keep healthy: Li Nanxing and Chef Bob’s eating-out hacks, Jin Yinji’s senior workout tips and more

You’ve seen them on TV, heard them on air and probably met them in person at events. And most of the time, these celebrities and TV personalities are brimming with energy and positivity – and looking good while doing it. How do they do it all?

For instance, how does actor and foodie Li Nanxing, 58, eat healthier at restaurants? What does veteran actress Jin Yinji do at age 76 to stay energised? How can you lose weight like Chef Bob? And what does 40-year-old Nity Baizura do to keep up with her kids after a stressful day in the radio booth?

Ahead of the Healthier SG roadshows that are taking place across the island, CNA Lifestyle found out from some of the celebrities who will be appearing at these events for their tips on eating well and staying healthy, vibrant and creative. Stylists and make-up artistes not included.

CUT DOWN ON MEAT AND EAT MORE GREENS

You can’t miss Shahrizal Salleh, better known as Chef Bob, in the local food scene. The larger-than-life culinary celebrity, cookbook author and familiar face on Suria and Channel 5 has just the tricks to help you eat more greens and fill you up on fewer calories, which would help with weight management.