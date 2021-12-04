There's a better way to healthy eating without completely removing 'bad foods' from your diet

There are no “good” foods and “bad” foods. Rather, it’s your overall dietary pattern that matters most when it comes to healthful eating.

That’s the main message from the American Heart Association in its latest nutrition guidelines to improve the hearts and health of Americans of all ages and life circumstances.

The experts who wrote the guidelines recognise that people don’t eat nutrients or individual ingredients. They eat foods, and most people want to enjoy the foods they eat while staying within their budgets and, the association hopes, without injuring their bodies.

This doesn’t mean you need to totally avoid Big Macs, Cokes and French fries, but it does mean you should not regularly indulge in such fare if you want to stay healthy.