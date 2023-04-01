Think hearing aids are only for the elderly? Here’s why you may need them as early as in your 30s

When it comes to hearing aids, many of us associate these devices with elderly grandparents and, by extension, a sign of old age and vulnerability. As did Soh Lee Lee.

The 29-year-old was first fitted with hearing aids in both ears about eight years ago – a decision she deliberated on for a whole year after being diagnosed with high-frequency hearing loss. This meant that she couldn’t detect sounds that are higher than 2,000Hz such as birds chirping, consonant sounds in speech and ringtones.

“I was devastated and even cried when the clinician asked me about my thoughts on hearing aids. I struggled to accept the idea as I perceived them as a sign of weakness,” she said.

Soh remembered sensing that there was something wrong with her hearing as early as seven years old. “My ears felt blocked. And I could hear my breathing and chewing quite loudly from time to time. But I thought it was normal and didn’t tell anyone since I could still hear well most of the time.”