How to work out safely in the heat: When to exercise, what to wear in record-high temperatures

As unprecedented heat waves become more common, exercisers increasingly have to weigh the joys versus the risks of an outdoor workout.

There’s no simple answer to the question of how hot is too hot. A person’s ability to stay safe while exercising in the heat depends on many factors, like age, usual exercise routine, workout environment and intensity and whether that person is used to being active in the heat, said Stavros Kavouras, director of the Hydration Science Lab at Arizona State University.

Exercising in humid heat poses unique challenges, he said, but being active in dry heat can be just as risky.

WHY HEAT CAN BE DANGEROUS

Even when you’re at rest, your body produces heat – and the amount increases as your muscles burn fat and carbohydrates when you exercise. The harder you work, the hotter your body gets.

If the temperature outside is greater than 32 degrees Celsius or if the sun is shining, your body will also be heated by the environment, Dr Kavouras said. (Although the body’s average internal temperature is 37, skin often hovers around 32, so temperatures higher than that will increase your risk of overheating.)

“As you’re adding this huge external heat source, the body’s got to deal with that,” said Glen Kenny, a physiologist who studies the body’s stress response at the University of Ottawa.