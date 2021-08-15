Here is why migraine sufferers may want to eat more fish

The authors of the new study wanted to know: Could a diet that boosts omega-3 fats while lowering omega-6 fats make life easier for people burdened by frequent migraine headaches?

For Ms Kamka, the benefits of a change in diet were striking: After a few months of increasing her fish intake and avoiding many common vegetable oils, she noticed that her headaches had all but disappeared. Other people on the new diet also reported fewer headaches. Although the trial ended after 16 weeks, Ms Kamka has remained on it ever since. Gone are the days when she ate foods like fried chicken, French fries and potato chips that were cooked in vegetable oils rich in omega-6 fats. She now makes a point of eating foods like cod, tuna, sardines, spinach salads, hummus and avocados, and she cooks with olive oil instead of corn, soybean and canola oils.

“I haven’t had a migraine, not even a mild one, in over two years,” she said. “Going from having one a week to not having any was just amazing to me.”

Migraine headaches are one of the most common causes of chronic pain, affecting about 12 per cent of all Americans, most of them women. For many people, the condition can be debilitating, causing intense pain, nausea and other symptoms and sharply increasing the likelihood of developing depression and anxiety. Studies have found that migraine attacks can take a toll on workplace productivity, too, causing people to lose, on average, about four work days per year.

But the new study provides evidence that the right diet could provide relief to some people who experience frequent migraine attacks, helping them reduce the number and severity of their headaches. Similar studies are underway to assess whether dietary changes could help ease other kinds of painful chronic ailments, such as low back pain.

Dr Christopher E Ramsden, the lead author of the study, said the findings suggest that dietary changes could be a useful complement to existing treatments for chronic pain. “Many people with chronic pain continue to suffer despite taking medication,” said Dr Ramsden, a clinical investigator in the National Institute on Aging Intramural Research Program. “I think this is something that could be integrated with other treatments to enhance their quality of life and reduce their pain.”

For the new trial, published in the BMJ in July, participants were randomly split into three groups and followed for 16 weeks. One group, which included Ms Kamka, followed a diet that was high in omega-3 fats and relatively low in omega-6 fats: They ate plenty of foods like wild salmon, albacore tuna and trout, while trying to minimise rich sources of omega-6 fats such as corn, soybean and canola oils. To make it easier to follow the diet, all of the subjects were given meals, snacks and recipes prepared by a dietitian throughout the course of the study.

Vegetable oils high in omega-6s are abundant in the American diet. They are often used for cooking and found in many packaged foods and restaurant meals. To see whether reducing these fats could have an impact on migraine headaches, the researchers had a second group of people add more fish and other rich sources of omega-3s to their diets without decreasing their intake of omega-6s. A third group of people, serving as controls, consumed typical amounts of both types of fats.