Here's how you can help and support a partner who's living with depression

ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR OWN LIMITATIONS

To help a loved one get diagnosis and treatment, you can call potential providers and set up appointments, or compile a list of clinicians for them to contact. But experts say it is also important to remember that you cannot force anyone to get help, and that pushing too hard can backfire.

“It’s a balancing act,” said Lily Brown, director at the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “Of course, you want to make yourself available to talk and to suggest how they can get help, but if you’re doing too much driving the boat, the person who is struggling with depression actually can start to feel a little more helpless and a little more hopeless.”

She added that partners who put too much care-taking responsibility on themselves are also often overcome with feelings of guilt and shame when they are unable to fix the problem.

You shouldn’t have to be your partner’s sole support, especially in situations where they may be in danger. Keep in mind that depression can increase the risk of self-harm and suicidal thoughts – and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers resources to find help for a loved one in crisis.

PRIORITISE YOUR OWN MENTAL HEALTH

Romantic partners can affect each other’s health and health-related behaviours in ways good and bad, and Dr Amador noted there is some research to suggest that depressive symptoms can be, in a way, contagious.

“If you’re living with somebody who is depressed and feeling helpless – and oftentimes doesn’t want to get help – then you can start to feel depressed and helpless,” Dr Amador explained.

It is imperative that you support your own mental health, both Dr Amador and Dr Brown emphasised. If you are experiencing symptoms of depression, reach out to a health care provider for evaluation. But even if you are not, you may find it helpful to see a therapist or to join a peer-led support group.

Zuckerman is a volunteer facilitator of a National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, support group for families and partners of people with mental health conditions. And it has helped him connect with a community of people who understand what he is going through. Every other week, Zuckerman and 10 to 15 or so other partners discuss coping skills; help each other process feelings of grief or guilt; and offer a safe space to share their challenges and successes.