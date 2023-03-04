Herpes: Why more accurate tests and new vaccines are not priorities

When Lauren went to her doctors with stinging clusters of sores on her genitals, she assumed the pain was from a urinary tract infection. But at the ob-gyn, her doctor swabbed the bumps and told her that the rash was herpes. “No,” she remembered responding. “It’s not.”

At the time, Lauren, who asked that her last name be withheld in order to talk about personal health issues, was a 19-year-old college student. She was in a two-year monogamous relationship with her second-ever sexual partner, a guy who occasionally dealt with an errant blister on his lip.

They hadn’t known that oral herpes could induce cold sores and that HSV-1, the virus that causes oral herpes, could be transferred to the genitals. Lauren’s boyfriend was convinced that she had cheated on him, and he broke up with her, she said.

Lauren became withdrawn and almost failed out of college. “You think, why does anything even matter anymore?” she said. “I’m never going to date. I’m never going to have a boyfriend.”

That was in 2013. Over the last decade, Lauren has had only a few additional outbreaks, none as painful as her first. The mental strain – the depression she fell into after the diagnosis, the fear that future partners wouldn’t accept her – has been, by far, the hardest part of managing the disease. “It attacks your self-worth,” she said.