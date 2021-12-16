Feeling down after yet another pandemic year? Expert advice on coping with festive season blues

Another year is coming to an end and still, the same pandemic blahs seem to be on loop play. COVID-19 hasn’t gone away; in fact, we now have to contend with the new Omicron variant – and we aren’t even done with the Delta one yet.

No thanks to work from home arrangements, you’re exhausted but you haven’t been able to properly put down work, what with the blurring of the line between home and office. Hopes of taking an overseas holiday keep getting squashed by fluctuating global COVID-19 numbers. It can feel like a glitch in The Matrix, can’t it?

But why does it feel especially down during this time of the year, like there’s no end to the year-end blues?

It could be pessimism layered on top of another long year of COVID-19 fatigue, said John Lim, the chief wellbeing officer of Singapore Counselling Centre.

December is also the time when “people reflect on the past year and set new goals for the upcoming one”, he added.

“Reflection often brings about mixed feelings: The excitement and anticipation of starting a new year, and grappling with unaccomplished matters in the past year.” The latter, said Lim, is more keenly felt by “those who have had a challenging year as it can retrigger unresolved pains and memories of upsetting events”.