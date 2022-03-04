COVID-19 home recovery: A checklist of everything you'll need while self-isolating

You’ve been coughing and sniffling. So you break out the ART kit to test yourself and just as you’d suspected, you’re COVID-19-positive.

After determining that you’re eligible for home isolation and deciding which room you’ll be holing up in, the next question is: What items should you have with you for the next 72 hours?

Here is a checklist of the things to take with you for home isolation for the next seven days – in case you still test positive after 72 hours. If you’re isolating with your child, remember to gather separate sets of supplies. It’s important that you don’t share.

As for how to prep the room, Dr Edwin Chng, the medical director of Parkway Shenton, advised that “non-essential items and those that cannot be cleaned with soap, detergent or alcohol should be removed from the bedroom”.