Warm compress, cold packs, Epsom salt bath: How to do 6 home therapies properly according to physios

If you’ve just had haemorrhoid surgery or are living with a boba-sized stye on your eyelid, you might have been advised by the doctor to prep a home therapy such as a sitz bath or warm compress.

Nothing to it, right? Until you realise you don’t have a bathtub at home – or that the only towel you have (other than your bath towel) is a quick-drying sports one. Even those cold gel packs for sprains and hot water bottles for menstrual cramps sound simple enough to execute – until you do. How hot should the water be? How long do you leave it on for?

Find out from SingHealth Polyclinics’ senior physiotherapist, Tan Sin Thien, and Allium Healthcare’s principal physiotherapist, Marcus Tow, on what to do when you need a home therapy for quick relief.

1. SITZ BATH

What it’s for: Conditions affecting the pelvic or perineal area, such as haemorrhoids, post-surgical recovery or discomfort from prolonged sitting. “It can help promote circulation, ease discomfort and support hygiene,” said Tow.